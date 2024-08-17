Supporting Vladimir Gayvoronskiy’s Long Recovery

On Friday, August 16th at about 9:30pm Vladimir Gayvoronskiy (24) went out for an evening ride on dirt bikes which turned into a tragedy in Wasilla Alaska. Vladimir is currently at Providence Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska in critical condition sedated and intubated along with a fractured skull in 2 places, a brain bleed, punctured lung, broken femur, a laceration to his right leg, ruptured ear drum, broken nose, and upper jaw. We ask for all the prayers and support as he will experience a long journey to recovery. Vladimir recently just went back to work and so we ask for all the financial support if it is on your heart to donate. Thank you to each and every one of you who have reached out and continue to keep Vladimir and our family in your prayers. Vladimir had surgery earlier this morning 8/17 to repair his femur. He is currently intubated and not able to breathe on his own. He also has several more surgeries to come once the swelling in his brain and face goes down.

May the Lord bless each and every one of you as we continue to pray, hope and have faith in the Lord to make a miracle happen for our dear brother.

08/21/2024 Update: Vladimir has not woken up on his own yet, but the good news is that he was able to breathe on his own for 4 hours (08/20) but then he started breathing heavily so they had to put the breathing tube back on. Medical staff turned off sedation at 8am (08/20) and kept it off to see how he would respond. He would move a lot every so often, which most likely means he is in a lot of pain. They also did an MRI on his brain to see the current state and how everything is looking. All his indicators and pressure in the brain look great but parents will meet with the doctors this morning to go over the MRI and also meet with ENT (ear nose and throat) doctors to plan out the surgeries for his face. Please continue to keep him in your prayers as well as my parents to give them comfort and all the rest of our family as we are going through this difficult time and have a lot of unknowns at the moment. Also please keep the doctors, nurses and all the other medical staff in your prayers as they navigate what to do next and how to proceed best for Vladimir. We are very confident that Vladimir is in the best hands.

09/15/2024 Update: Dear family and friends, we’d like to start by thanking you all for your contributions and support in prayers, fasting, family taking turns being with Vladimir overnight and the volunteers that signed up for the meal train for the family since our mom is at the hospital everyday checking in on him. He is currently in Anchorage at a long term rehabilitation center. His brain trauma is very severe, and he is currently minimally conscious. On a scale of 1-10, 10 being totally back to normal, he is somewhere between 2-3. Vladimir has been showing lots of signs of improvement such as holding a pen correctly, putting on his cap, taking things from us when asked to and shakes hands about 10-15 seconds after he’s asked. He currently still has a wire in his mouth which was placed with his surgeries on 8/23 and will be surgically removed once it is time, therefore he hasn’t spoken since the accident. He has a very long road to recovery which will include lots of physical therapy and rehab to get him back on his feet. We kindly ask, please continue to keep Vladimir and our entire family in your thoughts and prayers as we navigate through this difficult time on what the next steps that will be best for his recovery and future as well as for all medical staff that are caring for him. Thank you all!

10/16/2024: Vladimir was flown down to Colorado to Craig Rehabilitation Hospital for intensive therapy. Craig Hospital is a world-renowned rehabilitation hospital that exclusively specializes in neurorehabilitation and research for individuals with spinal cord injury and brain injury. Vladimir has been making so many improvements and shocking us with his progress. He was upgraded to a wheelchair where he uses his legs to wheel himself around. His vision is amazing. Praise God for every single improvement. Today marks two months since the accident, we are so thankful for how far our brother has come. Thank you all for the prayers, love, support, visitations, the meal train and donations as we navigate through Vladimir’s recovery. All glory be to our God almighty!!!