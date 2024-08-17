A Daughters Plea

A Daughter's Plea: Help Us Fight Elder Abuse in Michigan's Probate Court System







My mother should never have been forced into an unnecessary guardianship after she was “taken” by a granddaughter with nefarious intentions. This granddaughter who is a notary drafted a revocation of my durable power of attorney and not only notarized it herself but had my Mother who had been diagnosed with dementia years prior also sign it. This granddaughter created a new power of Attorney and presented both to my Mothers banking institution where her Trust was, I was acting Trustee. I followed the advice of Adult Protective Services and went to the granddaughter’s residence with the Police. Because police have no basic training concerning elder abuse they said it was a “civil matter” this forced me in order to protect my Mother (or so I thought) to file for “guardianship”. My Mother did not need guardianship she had an estate plan that the Judge should have followed but following the estate plan wouldn’t benefit the nefarious court appointed guardian ad litem (Melinda Cameron) appointed by Judge Freddie Burton. The first words the guardian ad litem uttered were “is there even any money in the estate”? Once she found out my Mom had liquid assets she cut off all contact with me and my brothers. My Mother’s granddaughter used the police at her residence as a means to get personal protection orders against me, my husband, and my brother for the sole purpose of isolating my Mother so she could continue to manipulate and control her grandmother who had diagnosed dementia. What followed would be 3 of the darkest most heartbreaking years of my life and that of my Mother. For three agonizing years, I fought to become my mother's legal guardian. During this time, she endured unimaginable suffering:

- 14 months of isolation



- 2 years of limited visitation

- 2 instances of life-threatening sepsis

- Significant weight loss (23 pounds in 3 months)

- A broken foot

- A debilitating stroke- that left her unable to hold a conversation and with the mind of a child. Before the “stroke” she could hold a conversation and still remembered years past. After the stroke she struggles to walk and fees herself. She cannot hold a conversation or make a complete sentence. She believes her stuffed dogs are real and is comforted by them.

My family spent over $170,000 in legal fees before a new judge was finally appointed an impartial guardian ad litem. At last, my brother became Trustee of the Trust, and I became our mother's legal guardian.

But the fight isn't over. The system that should protect our elders failed us:

- A court-appointed guardian ad litem billed $50,000 for biased "services"



- A court-appointed attorney charged over $68,000

- My mother's granddaughter manipulated her into signing a new estate plan

We lost three precious years with our mother. Her physical and mental health suffered irreparable harm. And those responsible? They hide behind legal immunity.



Our mother had a 2013 Estate Plan that should have protected her. Instead, we witnessed elder abuse perpetrated by Wayne County Probate Court and its appointed professionals. This isn't just our story - Michigan's Probate courts are causing catastrophic harm to elderly residents and their families across the state.



Throughout this ordeal, I faced bullying, threats of sanctions, fines, and even arrest from judges and court-appointed attorneys. Michigan has laws to protect the elderly, but they mean nothing if judges aren't held accountable for ignoring them.



We're not just fighting for our mother anymore. We're fighting for all of Michigan's vulnerable elderly and the families who love them. Please help us continue this fight:



I still am fighting in Appeals Court from a judgement my Mothers first Judge rendered for over $200,000. The appeal has cost me $20,000 so far. Oral arguments are scheduled for January 7, 2024 please pray for justice.

I am fighting in Michigans 17th Circuit Court for Judge Christina Elmore’s judgment ($54,000) in favor of my second Attorney Rachael Roseman’s law firm Smith Haughey Rice and Roegge who billed me over $37,000 in one months time to do accounting that had they shown I was the Trustee I would never have had to do but she stipulated that I would without my knowledge all for guaranteed billable hours.

I am still fighting in Wayne County Probate Court to stop the payment to the guardian ad litem Melinda Cameron and court appointed Attorney Teri Jordan. Both of these Attorneys allowed and encouraged the prolonged isolation of my Mother that ultimately led to her catastrophic stroke. The idea of them being paid for the harm they attributed to is beyond repulsive. They should be fined, sanctioned, and disbarred in my opinion. Ordered never to be around anyone vulnerable ever again.

I am also working with the Attorney Grievance Commission concerning Attorneys misconduct.

I have an open file with the judicial tenure Commission concerning Judge misconduct.

All of these legal battles have cost me dearly and are all still on going. I would appreciate any help as my fight will benefit all vulnerable. I am continuing to engage with Michigan’s Attorney General concerning the Elder Abuse and financial exploitation of my Mother as well as legislators. I have spoke in Lansing multiple times at the Senate Family Children and Civil rights meetings as well as the House Judiciary. I have reached out to Senators and State reps, spoke at Senior citizen expos, guardianship round tables in New York, press conferences, news interviews etc….I will continue to speak out until Michigan and other states make ensure our elderly and vulnerable are protected by anyone who wishes to do them harm, emotionally, physically, or financially. Whether they are strangers, family, or legal professionals, they must be held accountable. Judges who ignore laws in place to protect the vulnerable need to be removed from the bench! Attorneys that drain the estates of the elderly for unnecessary legal fees need to be disbarred! Guardianship was done to protect my Mother instead it became a tool used to harm her. Judges and Attorneys who act outside the laws should lose all immunity!

1. Share our story



2. Sign our petition to protect seniors from guardianship abuse: https://chng.it/p9mHPHKbBL

3. Donate

Together, we can make Michigan do better for its elderly citizens.





Thank you for your support,

Cynthia Mifsud

Follow our Facebook page Justice for Betty Hayes:https://www.facebook.com/share/kKkyGaSjrGhnLcqo/?mibextid=WC7FNe













