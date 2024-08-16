Supporting the Bull family

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $8,200
Campaign funds will be received by Steve Bull
We are reaching out for your support to help Debbie, who recently underwent emergency spinal cord surgery. Tragically, despite the efforts of the medical team, the surgery resulted in paraplegia, leaving Debbie unable to walk. This life-changing event has brought immense physical, emotional, and financial challenges. Your generous donation will go directly towards covering medical bills, rehabilitation, and necessary adjustments to Debbie's living environment. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a significant impact in helping Debbie navigate this new reality and regain a sense of independence. Thank you for your kindness and support.
Sending hugs and well wishes to you all.
Hoping this will help ! With Love and prayers
My dear friend. I wish the miracle of God’s powerfulness to heal you where you walk happily here on Earth and in heaven. Sending you so much love to you and Steve.
Sending lots of prayers and hugs to Debbie!
Sending Debbie a big hug. Keeping her and the Bull family in my prayers.
We love you Aunt Debbie
We love you 🥰
Blessings!!
Hope you feel better soon
We love you guys
Love you girl!!!
Wish I had more to share! Love you and many many prayers for healing.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.