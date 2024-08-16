Supporting the Bull family

We are reaching out for your support to help Debbie, who recently underwent emergency spinal cord surgery. Tragically, despite the efforts of the medical team, the surgery resulted in paraplegia, leaving Debbie unable to walk. This life-changing event has brought immense physical, emotional, and financial challenges. Your generous donation will go directly towards covering medical bills, rehabilitation, and necessary adjustments to Debbie's living environment. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a significant impact in helping Debbie navigate this new reality and regain a sense of independence. Thank you for your kindness and support.