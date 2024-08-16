Campaign Image

Supporting the Bull family

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $8,200

Campaign created by Carolyn Watson

Campaign funds will be received by Steve Bull

Supporting the Bull family

We are reaching out for your support to help Debbie, who recently underwent emergency spinal cord surgery. Tragically, despite the efforts of the medical team, the surgery resulted in paraplegia, leaving Debbie unable to walk. This life-changing event has brought immense physical, emotional, and financial challenges. Your generous donation will go directly towards covering medical bills, rehabilitation, and necessary adjustments to Debbie's living environment. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a significant impact in helping Debbie navigate this new reality and regain a sense of independence. Thank you for your kindness and support.

Recent Donations
Show:
Nicole Pham
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending hugs and well wishes to you all.

Marg Family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Hoping this will help ! With Love and prayers

Margarita Hoffman
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

My dear friend. I wish the miracle of God’s powerfulness to heal you where you walk happily here on Earth and in heaven. Sending you so much love to you and Steve.

Maria Avalos
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending lots of prayers and hugs to Debbie!

Sarah Spence
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Sending Debbie a big hug. Keeping her and the Bull family in my prayers.

Elisa Butteri
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Poitras Famiy
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

We love you Aunt Debbie

Heligypsy
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Wilson Jeannine Barrett
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

We love you 🥰

HILL FAMILY
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Blessings!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Hope you feel better soon

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Stevens
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

We love you guys

Cathy Murphy
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Love you girl!!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 2000.00 USD
4 months ago

Ratkovich Family
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Juls Beck
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Wish I had more to share! Love you and many many prayers for healing.

Mike Hardaway
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo