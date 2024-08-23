Help Scarlet Get Her First Prosthetic Eye

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $1,590
Campaign funds will be received by Julie Mosey
We are raising funds for our daughter Scarlet, and her 1st prosthetic eye. Her appointment on August 29th 2024 is rapidly approaching. Scarlet's first prosthetic eye costs start at 6800.00 – her prosthetic eye(s) are an additional amount that varies. Our fundraising goal is 10,000.00. Should there be any additional funds they will go towards Scarlet's mounting surgical bills from her enucleation surgery in June, 2024 as well as travel expenses for her out of State medical care.
In hopes of making donations as easy as possible, donations may be made to GiveSendGo and via Venmo, Julie Mosey@Julie-Mosey-2 (2216).
Backstory:
Scarlet is a rare cancer survivor, diagnosed at 26 months old with Retinoblastoma. We traveled cross country to NYC for years saving her life. A few years following treatment, Scarlet's blind eye was diagnosed as Phthisis Bulbi, and advanced Cataract. Her eye sustained damage from the tumor itself, treatment and secondary eye diseases. After years of discomfort and challenges, Scarlet, Dawson and I made the decision to move forward with her enucleation surgery June 11th 2024. Her recovery following surgery has been going beautifully. Scarlet's inspiration and her reason for considering enucleation surgery was learning that fun, wild, sparkly prosthetic eyes were a possibility. Our family is looking forward to seeing the amazing creation(s) by Christina King at The Center for Ocular Prothetics in Portland, OR. Where Scarlet's imagination and heart will guide her and her 1st prosthetic eye(s) in this new chapter of her Retinoblastoma journey………
Thank you for your generosity and helping us help our daughter Scarlet feel whole.
d, j and S
https://www.facebook.com/share/v/2iZ3apmtrLWqfH7b/
https://www.facebook.com/ocularprosthetics
August 23rd, 2024
Funds will pay for Scarlet's 1st prosthetic eye and fitting. Link below is a glimpse into what is possible for a prosthetic eye.
https://www.facebook.com/share/r/3SmU6YumtruHmAFi/
August 22nd, 2024
Thank you for donating - and sharing our posts! We are finding that algorithms have not been on our side of gaining a greater outreach - sharing our fundraiser is important as well. All funds will be used for Scarlet's prosthetic eye fitting and prosthetic eye(s)! Insurance does not cover prosthetic eyes; they are considered cosmetic. Any amount of a donation means a great deal. Thanks again for considering Scarlet's fundraiser AND sharing our campaign.
blessings, d, j and S
August 21st, 2024
Funds raised will be used for Scarlet's 1st prosthetic eye fitting and her new prosthetic eye(s). Prosthetic eyes have come a long way. The level or skill and artistry are directly related to making children like Scarlet feel whole. This is a wonderful article regarding prosthetic eyes. Scarlet was inspired by a woman who is brave enough to think outside of the "norm". And her Ocularist that is making cutting edge prosthetic eyes. Thank you for donating to Scarlet's prosthetic eye fund and sharing our messages. We have more to do so keep sharing. Scarlet is getting very excited to see what comes next. blessings d, j and S
https://www.allure.com/story/belle-bakst-prosthetic-fun-eye?fbclid=IwY2xjawEwpxRleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHc8pxCZ1BJRMdjyv4RZX_A7TQzDVVq60jeY-ddA6BldtUDqVwqdieNFBFA_aem_AE7_UPQtf2CumG4YT68f1g
