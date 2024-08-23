Help Scarlet Get Her First Prosthetic Eye

We are raising funds for our daughter Scarlet, and her 1st prosthetic eye. Her appointment on August 29th 2024 is rapidly approaching. Scarlet's first prosthetic eye costs start at 6800.00 – her prosthetic eye(s) are an additional amount that varies. Our fundraising goal is 10,000.00. Should there be any additional funds they will go towards Scarlet's mounting surgical bills from her enucleation surgery in June, 2024 as well as travel expenses for her out of State medical care.

In hopes of making donations as easy as possible, donations may be made to GiveSendGo and via Venmo, Julie Mosey@Julie-Mosey-2 (2216).

Backstory:

Scarlet is a rare cancer survivor, diagnosed at 26 months old with Retinoblastoma. We traveled cross country to NYC for years saving her life. A few years following treatment, Scarlet's blind eye was diagnosed as Phthisis Bulbi, and advanced Cataract. Her eye sustained damage from the tumor itself, treatment and secondary eye diseases. After years of discomfort and challenges, Scarlet, Dawson and I made the decision to move forward with her enucleation surgery June 11th 2024. Her recovery following surgery has been going beautifully. Scarlet's inspiration and her reason for considering enucleation surgery was learning that fun, wild, sparkly prosthetic eyes were a possibility. Our family is looking forward to seeing the amazing creation(s) by Christina King at The Center for Ocular Prothetics in Portland, OR. Where Scarlet's imagination and heart will guide her and her 1st prosthetic eye(s) in this new chapter of her Retinoblastoma journey………

Thank you for your generosity and helping us help our daughter Scarlet feel whole.

d, j and S

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/2iZ3apmtrLWqfH7b/

https://www.facebook.com/ocularprosthetics