Scantic Church Storm Damage Restoration

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $5,604
Campaign funds will be received by First Congregational Church of East Windsor
On Friday, August 2nd, 2024 a storm came through the village of Scantic with microburst wind gusts recorded of up to 82mph. When the storm was over, the historic Scantic Church, which is in the center of the village, remained standing strong, but was not left unscathed.
Although it is hopeful that the insurance will cover most of the restoration work, there are some things such as insurance deductible and some tree work that we anticipate may not be covered. A GiveSendGo fund site has been set up for anyone wanting to donate, or donations can be sent directly to the church, FCC of East Windsor, 124 Scantic Rd. East Windsor, CT. 06088 Attn: Treasurer/Storm Damage Restoration.
Dear Congregation, I was sorry to hear of the tree that came down the other day into the kitchen and office area of the church. I/We would like to send along this small donation for your Rebuilding Fund. Our family has its roots in Scantic Church, as our Grandmother was a Barber and grew up in site of the church and went there. She was also an author and wrote a lovely poem about the church. We hope you will/can rebuild as quickly as possible.
Wishing FCC a speedy recovery from the storm
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.