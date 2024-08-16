Campaign Image
Scantic Church Storm Damage Restoration

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $5,604

Campaign created by Gale Boisvert

Campaign funds will be received by First Congregational Church of East Windsor

On Friday, August 2nd, 2024 a storm came through the village of Scantic with microburst wind gusts recorded of up to 82mph. When the storm was over, the historic Scantic Church, which is in the center of the village, remained standing strong, but was not left unscathed.
Although it is hopeful that the insurance will cover most of the restoration work, there are some things such as insurance deductible and some tree work that we anticipate may not be covered. A GiveSendGo fund site has been set up for anyone wanting to donate, or donations can be sent directly to the church, FCC of East Windsor, 124 Scantic Rd. East Windsor, CT. 06088 Attn: Treasurer/Storm Damage Restoration.

Recent Donations
Sunday Coffee Hour Donations
$ 20.00 USD
17 days ago

Misc Coffee Hour Donations
$ 51.00 USD
1 month ago

Sunday Coffee Hour Donations
$ 71.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 47.00 USD
2 months ago

Gale Boisvert
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 140.00 USD
2 months ago

Joan Stramel
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Mitch Zeno
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Mitch Zeno
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Michael Greer
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Janet Greer
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Mike & Nelda Fortier
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Kimberley Platt
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Karen & George Gaudreau
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
4 months ago

Daniel Dunn
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Kendrick McFetridge
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Les Clapp, Larsen Clarke and Joan Clapp
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Dear Congregation, I was sorry to hear of the tree that came down the other day into the kitchen and office area of the church. I/We would like to send along this small donation for your Rebuilding Fund. Our family has its roots in Scantic Church, as our Grandmother was a Barber and grew up in site of the church and went there. She was also an author and wrote a lovely poem about the church. We hope you will/can rebuild as quickly as possible.

Randy Donahue
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

The Marr Family
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Wishing FCC a speedy recovery from the storm

