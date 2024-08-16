Scantic Church Storm Damage Restoration

On Friday, August 2nd, 2024 a storm came through the village of Scantic with microburst wind gusts recorded of up to 82mph. When the storm was over, the historic Scantic Church, which is in the center of the village, remained standing strong, but was not left unscathed.

Although it is hopeful that the insurance will cover most of the restoration work, there are some things such as insurance deductible and some tree work that we anticipate may not be covered. A GiveSendGo fund site has been set up for anyone wanting to donate, or donations can be sent directly to the church, FCC of East Windsor, 124 Scantic Rd. East Windsor, CT. 06088 Attn: Treasurer/Storm Damage Restoration.

