Help support Robin’s fight against breast cancer

This GiveSendGo is being created in love and support for my friend Robin Norris. As some of you may or may not know, in June, Robin found a lump in her left breast which led to additional testing. After an ultrasound and biopsy was performed, it was discovered Robin has Her2 positive invasive ductal carcinoma breast cancer. Since her diagnosis it has been a whirlwind of appointments, from meeting with a surgeon, additional CT/MRI scans to ensure the cancer had not spread to the lymph nodes and finding the perfect oncologist to treat this awful diagnosis. Thankfully according to the routine test, it has not spread to the lymph nodes, although this will need to be confirmed by a pathology test after surgery. Robin’s treatment will include about a year of chemotherapy, targeted treatments, surgery and radiation.

This diagnosis comes at a difficult time, as 14 years ago Robin began her own business as a “sleep coach” to help families of newborns and this is her sole income. With running her own business and not having the perks of a large company, it will become more difficult to pay her bills for an extended period of time. Robin has been trying her best to still continue to work as her contracts with families are 12 weeks long. However, with the treatment and side effects this has become more difficult to maintain, and at this point she can no longer work.

Throughout this recent diagnosis, Robin has kept her faith strong in God and trusting He is with her during this trying time. She has stated, “Isaiah 41:10 has been my scripture.” Robin is an active member of a church community, from volunteering every Saturday in guest services to being an active participant in a church small group every week. She is loved by many including her children, family, friends and church community.

The hope in creating this page is to help ease some of the anxiety associated with the financial burden for both her medical and housing needs. Any amount given will be beneficial and is not too small or too big. Most of all, please pray for Robin as she endures this treatment and that it is successful in eradicating this tumor! She needs all the love and support she can get while on this journey, and this page is a reminder to her that many are rooting for her.