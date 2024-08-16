Campaign Image

Reba Estola Medical Expenses

 USD $50,000

 USD $36,861

Campaign created by Brenna Matson

Campaign funds will be received by James Estola

Reba Estola, daughter of Jimmy and Clara Estola, was diagnosed with an Osteosarcoma at the young age of 10 years old. We are creating this campaign to help cover the medical and travel expenses, and to help Jimmy be able to take time off work. 

Bonnie
$ 100.00 USD
21 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

We are keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers! Love, Jeff, Julie & Jonathan

Anonymous Giver
$ 5000.00 USD
1 month ago

We are so sorry for what Reba and the whole family are going through and so our thoughts and prayers are with you all.

Margaret McGarvey
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. God guide the hands of the surgeons and medical staff caring for beautiful Reba.

Debra Canupp
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Carla Burt
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 190.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Dan and Jackie Hampston
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 171.00 USD
4 months ago

Pam and Joe Kuker
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Dear Jimmy and Clara, we are praying for dear Reba to heal!! Blessings on her and all of you!! Many hugs and much love from us to you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Margaret McGarvey
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Reba, you can do this sweetheart. We are all praying for you. God give you all the love and strength he can to fight this monster. Just always remember Jesus loves you xx

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Trusting & believing the Lord will provide His strength and peace as you walk this difficult journey. He is able to do exceedingly, abundantly above all that we ask, and we trust His perfect will be done in Reba's life. ♥️

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
4 months ago

But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus. Now unto God and our Father be glory for ever and ever. Amen. Philippians 4:19-20

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
4 months ago

God be with Reba and her family as you travel this road of a child with cancer. May He give you that peace that passeth all understanding.

Update #8

November 8th, 2024

Update from Jimmy 11/8 

Reba's cancer removal surgery was successful! In a cast for six weeks and chemo treatments for 12 weeks ahead! Thanks for all the support and prayers!

Update Update #8 Image
Update #7

November 6th, 2024

Update from Jimmy 11/6, morning. 

Surgery started at around 8. Expected ending is 3. Will update as we hear! 

Update Update #7 Image
Update #6

November 4th, 2024

Update from Jimmy November 1st:

Hello all! Reba came home tonight from her last chemo before surgery! Shes feeling pretty good! Got news yesterday that they want to do her surgery this wednesday so headed down to mayo Sunday. Scans and preopt Monday and tuesday and surgery early Wednesday. Don't know how long a wait after to start chemo again but praying the surgery goes well! 

Update Update #6 Image
Update #5 from Jimmy - 10/3

October 3rd, 2024

We are in the middle of chemo treatments untill Nov surgery. Reba is doing better than expected with the treatments so far! Thanks for all the prayers and support!

Update Update #5 from Jimmy - 10/3 Image
Update #4 8/26

August 28th, 2024

Update from Jimmy on 8/26 Update on Reba. Pet scan was clear so the cancer is only in her left arm. Chemo port is getting put in Wednesday and starting chemo thursday for 2 days! Thanks for all the prayers.

Update Update #4 8/26 Image
Update #3 8/22

August 23rd, 2024

Update from Jimmy 8/22: Biopsy results this morning. High grade osteosarcoma. Pet scan tomorrow to make sure it hasn't spread to anywhere else. Initial treatment looks like 10 to12 weeks chemo, surgery to remove the bone and replace, then 12 weeks more chemo to make sure all the cancer cells are gone. Please pray for clear results tomorrow! 

Update #2 August 19th

August 20th, 2024

Update from Jimmy: 8/19 Reba had 3 tests today and the docter confirmed its bone cancer. She is leaning towards ewing sarcoma instead of osteo from the pics but they want to do a biopsy tommorow to fiqure out exactly and plan treatment accordingly. Please pray for no tracing from the biopsy and a clear treatment plan!

Update #1

August 16th, 2024

Reba is going to the Mayo Clinic next week for a week of tests on the Osteosarcoma to determine her treatment plan. I'll post updates here as we receive them. 

