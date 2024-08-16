Reba Estola Medical Expenses

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $36,861
Campaign funds will be received by James Estola
Reba Estola, daughter of Jimmy and Clara Estola, was diagnosed with an Osteosarcoma at the young age of 10 years old. We are creating this campaign to help cover the medical and travel expenses, and to help Jimmy be able to take time off work.
We are keeping you and your family in our thoughts and prayers! Love, Jeff, Julie & Jonathan
We are so sorry for what Reba and the whole family are going through and so our thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. God guide the hands of the surgeons and medical staff caring for beautiful Reba.
Praying for you and your family.
Dear Jimmy and Clara, we are praying for dear Reba to heal!! Blessings on her and all of you!! Many hugs and much love from us to you!
Reba, you can do this sweetheart. We are all praying for you. God give you all the love and strength he can to fight this monster. Just always remember Jesus loves you xx
Trusting & believing the Lord will provide His strength and peace as you walk this difficult journey. He is able to do exceedingly, abundantly above all that we ask, and we trust His perfect will be done in Reba's life. ♥️
But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus. Now unto God and our Father be glory for ever and ever. Amen. Philippians 4:19-20
God be with Reba and her family as you travel this road of a child with cancer. May He give you that peace that passeth all understanding.
November 8th, 2024
Update from Jimmy 11/8
Reba's cancer removal surgery was successful! In a cast for six weeks and chemo treatments for 12 weeks ahead! Thanks for all the support and prayers!
November 6th, 2024
Update from Jimmy 11/6, morning.
Surgery started at around 8. Expected ending is 3. Will update as we hear!
November 4th, 2024
Update from Jimmy November 1st:
Hello all! Reba came home tonight from her last chemo before surgery! Shes feeling pretty good! Got news yesterday that they want to do her surgery this wednesday so headed down to mayo Sunday. Scans and preopt Monday and tuesday and surgery early Wednesday. Don't know how long a wait after to start chemo again but praying the surgery goes well!
October 3rd, 2024
We are in the middle of chemo treatments untill Nov surgery. Reba is doing better than expected with the treatments so far! Thanks for all the prayers and support!
August 28th, 2024
Update from Jimmy on 8/26 Update on Reba. Pet scan was clear so the cancer is only in her left arm. Chemo port is getting put in Wednesday and starting chemo thursday for 2 days! Thanks for all the prayers.
August 23rd, 2024
Update from Jimmy 8/22: Biopsy results this morning. High grade osteosarcoma. Pet scan tomorrow to make sure it hasn't spread to anywhere else. Initial treatment looks like 10 to12 weeks chemo, surgery to remove the bone and replace, then 12 weeks more chemo to make sure all the cancer cells are gone. Please pray for clear results tomorrow!
August 20th, 2024
August 16th, 2024
Reba is going to the Mayo Clinic next week for a week of tests on the Osteosarcoma to determine her treatment plan. I'll post updates here as we receive them.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.