Keen Family Left Without Power

We are the Judson Keen Family. We are a homeschool family of 9. We operate a small farm in McEwen, Tennessee where we grow food for our family and community. Meriwether Lewis Electric Corporation (MLEC) chose to terminate our power July 8, 2024. All of our bills are paid in full. MLEC terminated our electricity because they would not allow us to opt out of an RF Microwave Radiation emitting smart meter. We are unable to accept the smart meter as our children are so sensitive to RF Microwave Radiation that we are unable to use cell phones or wireless technology of any kind in our home. We avoid long exposures in town and cannot even attend church because of their sensitivities.

In the presence of RF Microwave Radiation our children experience severe symptoms that cause them great harm such as oozing rashes, joint pain, irritability, menstrual difficulties, flushing, excessive sweating, headache, muscle cramps, hyperactivity, nose bleeds, depression, lethargy and more. The RF Microwave Radiation emitting smart meter that Meriwether Lewis wants to install on our property bursts, in modulated pulse waves, these harmful frequencies 24/7.

In addition to the health complications caused by RF Microwave Radiation emitting smart meters. These same meters are a proven, documented fire hazard as they lack the surge protection that the former electromechanical analog meters provided. And the RF Microwave Radiation emitting smart meter do collect the personal, private data of the People which is then sold without our knowledge or consent . These facts are in violation of our rights to safety and privacy as reserved to the People in our Constitutions. Many groups across our great country have worked tirelessly to affirm our rights and keep the utility companies in check. Because of their efforts several states have opt out measures and some regions have entirely banned the smart meter/ smart grid rollout.

Because Meriwether Lewis terminated our electricity, we are struggling to keep our family and farm afloat. We lost an entire freezer of food. We have a small gasoline powered generator that we keep on long enough each day to keep our other freezers from thawing. We are spending a minimum of $50 a day in gasoline.

We are cooking for 9 and canning our garden veggies on a camp stove on the porch. We fill buckets with water to flush toilets and use for dish washing. We use kerosene lamps and flashlights at night to see our way around. We work and sleep with no A/C even while summer temperatures top 100 degrees. We wash a minimum of 4 loads of laundry a day to stay up with the demands of a large family and farm. Now, we must do all our washing during the few hours the generator is on. Our generator frequently trips the breaker so that we are forced to adjust our usage by deciding what to forego during those precious hours of electricity.



We are in the process of writing Notices to our government servants regarding this egregious violation of our rights. While we seek remedy for ourselves and our fellow Americans for safe utilities we are grateful for help from our community to make this process less painful. We ask our Heavenly Father to bless you in the name of Jesus Christ for your help with the following:

Our Needs:

-Prayer

-Larger tri-fuel generator to reduce costs and have more power.

-Sine Tamer to reduce electric fluctuations inherent in generator power so our appliances stop breaking.

-Natural Gas Heater in preparation for winter.

-Help with gasoline and or natural gas costs

-In Line Filters to make solar power safe

Photo Credit: www.patriotpunknetwork.com



Watch/ Read our story here:

https://banned.video/watch?id=66c9e50a7596fa611f99742e

https://youtu.be/njtIycVbqDg

https://rumble.com/v59zf95-family-of-9-left-without-power-humphreys-county-tn.html

https://tn.childrenshealthdefense.org/home-page/utility-cuts-power-to-tn-family-over-smart-meter/



Learn about the danger of smart meters here:

https://tennesseewired.com/

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/emr/education/









