Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Fundraiser for my business

Goal:

 USD $190,000

Raised:

 USD $990

Campaign created by Alofaalo WilliamsVaa

Campaign funds will be received by Alofaalo Vaa

Fundraiser for my business

My name is Alofaalo WilliamsVaa. I am starting up my food truck, which will be a fusion of authentic South Pacific island foods, and it will be called Alofa's Island BBQ. 

My dream to own and operate a food truck and restaurant has been a long time in the making. 

I am Samoan with a passion for cooking and presenting authentic island food. 

I am looking to purchase a custom-made food truck and a restaurant building to accommodate the needs of the business.  

I currently work with troubled youth. After I would establish my food truck, I would love to give back to the community by hiring young men or women who need help in establishing their work background.

All employees would be required to wear traditional clothing from my Samoan heritage, which is called a lava lava, along with a shirt with the logo. 

Eventually, once the business grows, I will offer discounts to honor veterans and first responders.  

If you are able to invest in Alofa's Island BBQ, your investment would be helping the next generation to understand and establish work ethics that will be with them for a lifetime. 

With your help, I am looking forward to showcasing my food truck and a building called Alofa's Island BBQ, a fusion of authentic South Pacific island foods. Come grind with us!

Any donation would be greatly appreciated!

Recent Donations
Show:
Malakai Areta
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Uncle Lof 🙏💯💯

Claros Family
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Shirley Watanabe
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Sami Williams Kesi
$ 300.00 USD
6 months ago

Love you Alofa

M
$ 20.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Shaun Myers
$ 200.00 USD
7 months ago

May God bless you in your willingness to serve others and in your new adventures.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

We are praying that the Lord will meet all your needs for this vision. God can do it!!!

Siniva Areta
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
7 months ago

Dolla
$ 50.00 USD
7 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo