Fundraiser for my business

My name is Alofaalo WilliamsVaa. I am starting up my food truck, which will be a fusion of authentic South Pacific island foods, and it will be called Alofa's Island BBQ.

My dream to own and operate a food truck and restaurant has been a long time in the making.



I am Samoan with a passion for cooking and presenting authentic island food.



I am looking to purchase a custom-made food truck and a restaurant building to accommodate the needs of the business.



I currently work with troubled youth. After I would establish my food truck, I would love to give back to the community by hiring young men or women who need help in establishing their work background.

All employees would be required to wear traditional clothing from my Samoan heritage, which is called a lava lava, along with a shirt with the logo.

Eventually, once the business grows, I will offer discounts to honor veterans and first responders.



If you are able to invest in Alofa's Island BBQ, your investment would be helping the next generation to understand and establish work ethics that will be with them for a lifetime.



With your help, I am looking forward to showcasing my food truck and a building called Alofa's Island BBQ, a fusion of authentic South Pacific island foods. Come grind with us!



Any donation would be greatly appreciated!

