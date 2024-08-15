Jeremy Deweber Memorial Fund

Dear friends and family, it is with a heavy heart that we announce Jeremy has reached the end of his earthly journey. Sadly, he passed on Friday August 9th at 6:40pm. We do find joy in knowing he is now resting in peace with the Father of all creation. We are very thankful for all the prayers, well wishes and good will sent our way during the last 4 years. Jeremy was an outstanding human, a wonderful husband, father, friend, brother, uncle, nephew and son. He will be dearly missed. We also find peace in knowing he is no longer trapped in a physical body that stopped working and is without pain or suffering. Rather, he is celebrating being in the presence of our Lord and is joyfully praising Him waiting to see us again, as we are him. Kira could use some financial relief for the immediate costs of funeral expenses and misc other unantcipated costs. If you feel led to give, thank you so much in advance! Thank you everyone, God Bless