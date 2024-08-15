Jeff's Book Launch!!

Jeff is beyond broke in trying to launch his book Beyond Broken! Haha, just kidding...If you know Jeffrey, you might know what a generous man he is. He and I met at church and it didn't take long for me to see what a great guy he was. Always eager to help out by donating his time and money. He loves Jesus and has a calling to share his testimony to help others who struggle with addictions. His life was quite the mess but with God's mercy, strength and guidance he's turned that mess into a message of hope. He uses his story to encourage others who feel beyond broken. While in rehab, he felt led by God to write his experience down and is currently in the process of editing, formatting, publishing to bring the story into existence as a published book. He's not doing it to make money but to help others find freedom through Jesus Christ. He doesn't really need the money for this process and isn't one to ask...I just think this would be a nice way to show him support since he's always willing to help others. This fundraiser will serve two purposes- to help raise funds for the publishing process & as a pre-order sale if you would like to purchase a copy! Please make sure you state your name on here so I can put you down for a copy- donations of $50 will receive a signed paperback copy. Donations of $100 or more will receive a signed hard copy. Printing date is still to be determined but looking at the end of 2024. There will be a launch party announced later that we hope you can attend! I know Jeff's heart will be overwhelmed with love when he sees people supporting his efforts to spread God's kingdom and launch Beyond Broken Ministries. Thank you for your support and God bless💖🙏



