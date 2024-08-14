Supporting the Dorkin Family

Raised:
On August 9, 2024, the world lost an incredible husband, daddy, son, brother, uncle, friend, co-worker, and follower of God, and heaven gained an angel. Chad Dorkin, at the young age of 42, unexpectedly passed away due to complications from pneumonia. He leaves behind his wife Tuessia, and their three children Alyssa (age 16), Chase (age 13), and Mason (age 11).
While Chad's life on earth was too short, we know that he's with Jesus and that brings comfort to all those mourning his loss. For the past few years, Chad's faith has been on fire and he has pursued a close relationship with the Lord that has inspired everyone around him to do the same. Chad was all things good. His family was the most important thing to him on this earth and he was an engaged, present, devoted, and loving husband and daddy and the very best in all his roles . His laugh was contagious and his goodness was felt by everyone around him. He left us all with beautiful memories and an example of how to live life well. Experiencing the pain of such a huge loss is indescribable, but knowing that God uses ALL things for His glory and our good makes the hard times bearable. If Chaddy could leave anyone with lasting words, he would say "Know Jesus, He's coming back soon."
We have set up this account for the many, many people who have reached out to help out with any needs the family might have. Because he left so suddenly, there are many unexpected expenses that the family could use help covering. In addition, and to honor Chad, we would love to raise money to put towards his three children's college funds as anyone who knows Chaddy, knows that education was important to him.
God reminds us that every bit of our suffering is doing something magnificent in us and Chad would love his legacy to be a light that points us all to our Heavenly Father.
Thank you for being a part of his story.
Appreciatively,
The Dorkin Family
Dear, Tuessia, Alyssa, Chase. and Mason, My most sincere condolences to you all. I was in total shock when I was informed of Chad's passing. My heart goes out to you all and if there is anything I can do to help out with anything, please do not hesitate to ask. May the Lord keep him in his arms and watch over you. Love, Coach Owen
We love you guys. The Hara Family
We are so sorry for your loss. We are sending all our love from Oregon to your family.
It's hard to know what to say in times like this. We knew Chad though our time working together. Chad's engineering talent was inspirational, not only what he achieved but how he drew the best out of those around him. He cared deeply for his family and the activities they did together. Chad leaves a hole that is hard to fill. All our prayers and best wishes to the Dorkin Family and Friends.
Our deepest condolences, We are very saddened to hear the unimaginable loss of Chad. I remember how warm and welcoming Chad, uncle and auntie and everyone was to me and my family when I was in America. We stand with you during this difficult time. 200 is from me and my family, 500 is from my boyfriend Sampson, he send his deepest condolences.
Our deepest condolences to the Dorkin family for the unexpected and unimaginable loss of their beloved Chad. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time.
Dorkin Family, we are saddened to hear about the loss of Chad. We have great memories of him coaching the boys in soccer and know he was such a loving father and husband. Our thoughts and prayers are with your family while you go through this tough time. Please reach out if there is anything we can do to help.
A truly wonderful person and colleague. Our deepest condolences to the Dorkin family.
We are so sorry to hear of this unexpected loss. You are in our prayers.
May the God of all hope be your source of comfort and peace during this very difficult time.
Praying that your memories together continue to bring healing and more smiles and joy every day that passes. My heart goes out to everyone.
My sincere condolences to the Dorkin family. Chad was an amazing engineer and a complete gentleman. Gone too soon. May his soul rest in eternal peace.
My sincere condolences to Chad's family. I only worked with Chad for a couple of years but he was a bright engineer, passionate and had a vision.
Chad was such a great Engineer on the team - we will miss him! Deepest condolences to friends and family, praying for all the strength during these difficult times.
So sorry for your loss. He is with you.
As a friend of his brother, I am so sorry this tragedy happened. I know the strength of all your family and God's promise of love and life ever after will bring understanding over time.
Chad was such a wonderful co-worker. His kind energy will be greatly missed.
Our condolences to you and your family. You are in our thoughts during this difficult time.
