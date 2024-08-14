Supporting the Dorkin Family

On August 9, 2024, the world lost an incredible husband, daddy, son, brother, uncle, friend, co-worker, and follower of God, and heaven gained an angel. Chad Dorkin, at the young age of 42, unexpectedly passed away due to complications from pneumonia. He leaves behind his wife Tuessia, and their three children Alyssa (age 16), Chase (age 13), and Mason (age 11).

While Chad's life on earth was too short, we know that he's with Jesus and that brings comfort to all those mourning his loss. For the past few years, Chad's faith has been on fire and he has pursued a close relationship with the Lord that has inspired everyone around him to do the same. Chad was all things good. His family was the most important thing to him on this earth and he was an engaged, present, devoted, and loving husband and daddy and the very best in all his roles . His laugh was contagious and his goodness was felt by everyone around him. He left us all with beautiful memories and an example of how to live life well. Experiencing the pain of such a huge loss is indescribable, but knowing that God uses ALL things for His glory and our good makes the hard times bearable. If Chaddy could leave anyone with lasting words, he would say "Know Jesus, He's coming back soon."

We have set up this account for the many, many people who have reached out to help out with any needs the family might have. Because he left so suddenly, there are many unexpected expenses that the family could use help covering. In addition, and to honor Chad, we would love to raise money to put towards his three children's college funds as anyone who knows Chaddy, knows that education was important to him.

God reminds us that every bit of our suffering is doing something magnificent in us and Chad would love his legacy to be a light that points us all to our Heavenly Father.



Thank you for being a part of his story.

Appreciatively,

The Dorkin Family



















