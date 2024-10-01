Help Support Our Beloved Jordan Duran in Her Fight

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $9,545
Campaign funds will be received by Jeff Duran
Dear Friends, Family, and Community,
We are reaching out to you with heavy hearts and a hopeful spirit as we rally together to support Jordan Duran. As many of you know, Jordan is a loving and dedicated sixth-grade teacher, touching the lives of countless students with her passion for education. She also brings joy and inspiration as a youth basketball coach, mentoring young athletes with the same care and enthusiasm she pours into her classroom.
Despite the challenges, she faced her first round of chemotherapy with courage and determination, showing the same resilience she encourages in her students and players. Unfortunately, the cancer has returned, and she is now undergoing chemotherapy for the second time. This round has been particularly challenging, bringing increased side effects, complications, and frequent hospitalizations for additional surgeries. Despite her unwavering strength and resilience, the toll this illness has taken on her body and spirit is undeniable. Her morale, which has always been so strong, is beginning to dwindle as the fight becomes more intense. To make matters even more challenging, Jordan commutes 185 miles each way for her treatments.
We’re asking for your support to help alleviate the financial burden of mounting medical bills, ongoing treatments, and the additional care she needs during this difficult time. This grueling journey, compounded by the additional emergency trips for hospitalizations, is not only exhausting but also financially draining. Your support will not only alleviate some of the financial burdens but also lift her spirits as she continues to focus on the fight with everything she has.
Every donation, no matter how small, will make a difference. Your support serves as a powerful reminder to Jordan that SHE IS NOT ALONE in this battle. Let’s come together to lift her up, offering her the love, strength, and the hope she needs to stay in the fight.
Thank you for your generosity and kindness.
We are so deeply sorry. She will forever be a bright light with the best laugh and shining smile.
We pray for both of you and your families.
Our whole family loves you, Jordan! You've been on my mind a lot; just sending so much love to you. We want you to know how much you mean to us and this entire community. Offering up prayers to bring you strength and comfort.
Love and hope!
Prayers and hope to you and your family.
We love you Jordan!
Fight Jordan!
💚💚
October 2nd, 2024
Please join us is remembering the beautiful life of Jordan Duran.
Services will be held at Twin Cities Church in Grass Valley, California
October 18th, 2024
@ 1pm
October 1st, 2024
Dear friends and family,
It is with profound sadness that we share the news of Jordan Duran’s passing this past Sunday, September 29th, 2024, at the young age of 33. Jordan fought valiantly against ovarian cancer, showing incredible strength and resilience throughout her journey. In her final moments, she was surrounded by her husband and family, who held and comforted her, creating a peaceful and calm atmosphere filled with love.
Jordan was a vibrant spirit who touched the lives of everyone around her. As a dedicated teacher and passionate basketball coach, she inspired countless students and athletes with her kindness, laughter, and unwavering support. Her love for life, adventure, and her family knew no bounds.
In the coming days, we will share local memorial information to honor Jordan’s remarkable life and the impact she had on our community. We invite everyone who knew and loved her to join us in celebrating her legacy.
Thank you for your love, support, and compassion during this difficult time. Together, we can keep Jordan’s spirit alive in our hearts and in the lives of those she touched.
With love and gratitude,
Morgan
