Help Support Our Beloved Jordan Duran in Her Fight

Dear Friends, Family, and Community,

We are reaching out to you with heavy hearts and a hopeful spirit as we rally together to support Jordan Duran. As many of you know, Jordan is a loving and dedicated sixth-grade teacher, touching the lives of countless students with her passion for education. She also brings joy and inspiration as a youth basketball coach, mentoring young athletes with the same care and enthusiasm she pours into her classroom.

Despite the challenges, she faced her first round of chemotherapy with courage and determination, showing the same resilience she encourages in her students and players. Unfortunately, the cancer has returned, and she is now undergoing chemotherapy for the second time. This round has been particularly challenging, bringing increased side effects, complications, and frequent hospitalizations for additional surgeries. Despite her unwavering strength and resilience, the toll this illness has taken on her body and spirit is undeniable. Her morale, which has always been so strong, is beginning to dwindle as the fight becomes more intense. To make matters even more challenging, Jordan commutes 185 miles each way for her treatments.

We’re asking for your support to help alleviate the financial burden of mounting medical bills, ongoing treatments, and the additional care she needs during this difficult time. This grueling journey, compounded by the additional emergency trips for hospitalizations, is not only exhausting but also financially draining. Your support will not only alleviate some of the financial burdens but also lift her spirits as she continues to focus on the fight with everything she has.

Every donation, no matter how small, will make a difference. Your support serves as a powerful reminder to Jordan that SHE IS NOT ALONE in this battle. Let’s come together to lift her up, offering her the love, strength, and the hope she needs to stay in the fight.

Thank you for your generosity and kindness.



