Private Education in Prince George

Do you believe in growing free thinkers? Do you believe in an educational option that supports building life skills as well as academics? Do believers in Jesus Christ have a right to have their children educated through a Biblical lens that their character is shaped with integrity and honesty?

Wallace Educational Consulting Incorporated and the Foundation for Academic and Career Training Society have started a tutoring and homeschool resource centre and are working towards building a state of the art private school whose curriculum is shaped with a Judeo-Christian worldview and our focus is multi-faceted.

The studies at the homeschool tutoring centre focus on supporting homeschool students in their core subjects and making them more engaging through project based learning and understanding how those subjects affect them and their loved ones. Core subjects are only the academic portion of their learning. We also support children and families with culinary programming, photography, archery, financial literacy, entrepreneurship and apologetics. We would like to have space to do so much more. We need more staff, more space, and provision for transportation for exploring the world and opportunities around us. We need facilities where we can teach trades, agriculture, and entrepreneurship. Kids could learn basic mechanics and earn a small engine ticket, build and sell woodwork or even stick frame projects, learn basic welding, or prepare for early trades programs. We need computers and instruction for design programs that encourage engineering and architecture that is sustainable and independent. We need greenhousing and agricultural space so students can grow, harvest, and process what they learn to prepare, and eat onsite so that they understand and are part of the field to table process. That includes the meat, not just the vegetables and grains without adulteration or chemical alteration. We envision having a space for students to sell what they make where they learn about markets and economics. In short, we want children and families to have a place where we can do education, not to get educated or indoctrinated.

We need your help to reinvent education, to support parental rights, and to build a stronger, more educated, and independent future for our children.







