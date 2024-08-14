Hey everyone! We are Blue Flame Ministry! Our names are Michael, Amanda, and Leo! God has laid on our hearts to take the ministry on the road! We have been led to go to some of the hardest homeless communities to help as much as we can esp with the drug epidemic! We focus on gaining relationships and guiding them to getting into detox and rehab and more importantly gaining a relationship with Christ! We are needing help getting the class c rv to be able to travel in! This rv has enough room to take donated clothes, food, and supplies to the places we will be going! It has a nice stove to be able to cook food and a full size refrigerator to store all the food as well!