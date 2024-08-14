Campaign Image
Blue Flame Ministry

Goal:

 USD $92,000

Raised:

 USD $655

Campaign created by Amanda Ray

Campaign funds will be received by Amanda Ray

Blue Flame Ministry

Hey everyone! We are Blue Flame Ministry! Our names are Michael, Amanda, and Leo! God has laid on our hearts to take the ministry on the road! We have been led to go to some of the hardest homeless communities to help as much as we can esp with the drug epidemic! We focus on gaining relationships and guiding them to getting into detox and rehab and more importantly gaining a relationship with Christ! We are needing help getting the class c rv to be able to travel in! This rv has enough room to take donated clothes, food, and supplies to the places we will be going! It has a nice stove to be able to cook food and a full size refrigerator to store all the food as well! 

Recent Donations
Robert and Kimberly
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you guys!! He's going to do it!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

God Bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
4 months ago

Kimberly Robert lucas ben
$ 150.00 USD
4 months ago

Ezekiel 37

Joshua and Deana Bay
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Kimberly Robert lucas Ben
$ 35.00 USD
5 months ago

Let’s Roll!

Updates

Prayer Requests

