Campaign Image

Justice For Aaron

Goal:

 USD $200,000

Raised:

 USD $10,460

Campaign created by Caroline Walsh

Campaign funds will be received by Caroline Walsh

Justice for Aaron… 


Please donate and help a loyal brother, friend, and father out with legal fees... which are already estimated at $200,000. This is about right vs wrong and protecting someone falsely accused. Helping with the legal costs allows him to concentrate on getting home to his family and helps protect his family from losing everything defending him.  


If we are not able to get the money for the best attorney available, he might end up with a court-appointed attorney which is going to increase the chances that the state can falsely convict him. All funds will go directly to Aaron’s legal fees up to and through the trial.


Our friend, brother, and family man is fighting the State for his life and he needs your help. Please donate and share this with as many people as you can.

Recent Donations
Phil Marino
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Free Fat Aaron

Rebecca Wagner
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Annmarie Gadbois
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Kyra Pardue
$ 40.00 USD
4 months ago

This is my T shirt payment and mailing costs

Kyra Pardue
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Better Days are Coming ! Love You

Danielle
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

JET
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Malachias
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Love yall. Keep your heads up.

Anonymous Giver
$ 225.00 USD
4 months ago

U-boat T-Shirts

Steve
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Joe Handlon
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
4 months ago

Roman
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Pat Handlon
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Sean Murphy
$ 1000.00 USD
4 months ago

Love you dude. Hope you get home to your family soon.

outcast LK
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Shanon Pearson
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Fallen Saints
$ 1200.00 USD
4 months ago

Fats1200

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

