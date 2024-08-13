Justice for Aaron…





Please donate and help a loyal brother, friend, and father out with legal fees... which are already estimated at $200,000. This is about right vs wrong and protecting someone falsely accused. Helping with the legal costs allows him to concentrate on getting home to his family and helps protect his family from losing everything defending him.





If we are not able to get the money for the best attorney available, he might end up with a court-appointed attorney which is going to increase the chances that the state can falsely convict him. All funds will go directly to Aaron’s legal fees up to and through the trial.





Our friend, brother, and family man is fighting the State for his life and he needs your help. Please donate and share this with as many people as you can.