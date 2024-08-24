Third time strong! Jojo's road to recovery

Goal:
AUD $5,000
Raised:
AUD $2,795
Campaign funds will be received by Johanna Schultz
Hi everyone! We are hoping to connect with close friends, family, and those who have been a part of Jojo's life. We're not aiming to reach the whole world but rather to connect with the community that has been there for Jojo over the last few years. We would love to ask for a small contribution from everyone who can and understands how much this support means to Jojo as she prepares for her upcoming surgery and the months of recovery following.
HERE IS A QUICK OVERVIEW OF WHAT HAPPENED:
Three years ago, Jojo sustained a severe foot injury during an Ultimate Frisbee match. What initially seemed like a minor issue turned into a series of medical challenges, including multiple diagnoses and two surgeries. Despite her commitment to recovery and numerous medical consultations, Jojo’s foot hasn’t completely healed, and she’s been unable to return to her previous level of activity.
Although Jojo has managed to stay engaged by finding alternative ways to be out and about, she has been unable to participate as she would have liked. The pain in her foot, often intense and accompanied by the sensation of shifting bones, has limited her ability to participate in her favourite activities. She has had to give up beach Ultimate Frisbee entirely and rely on anti-inflammatory medications to continue hiking. Even though Jojo has tried to adapt as best as possible, her foot has caused offset injuries like back pain and hip problems.
Now, nearly three years later, Jojo is scheduled for another surgery on September 2, 2024. This mid-foot fusion surgery is intended to help Jojo regain stability in her foot. After the procedure, the plan is for Jojo to begin rehabilitation to regain her ability to walk, restore strength, and hopefully return to her favourite sports sometime mid-next year (8+ month recovery process).
We are reaching out in the hope of your support to help Jojo through the next few months ahead. Her medical and rehabilitation expenses are overwhelming (15k+), and any contribution will go a long way. We hope to connect with her community to help her on her road to recovery, allowing her to focus on healing and return to the active life she so strongly aspires to have.
Thanks a million!
Julie and Robin for Jojo! <3
Liebe Johanna, für 2025 gute und erfolgreiche weitere Genesungsschritte. War schön dich kennen gelernt zu haben. Claudia (Robins Mutter)
Get well soon!!
Can’t wait to have you back on the field at full strength!
Hope all these next steps work Jojo & we'll see you're smiling face again on the frisbee field soon:)
Best of luck for your recovery Jojo!
Wishing a quicker than expected recovery and to see you soon. xoxo
I hope you get back on your feet soon Jojo
Wishing you a fast recovery!
Good luck Jojo!
Wish you a speedy and successful recover. You’ll be back on the field in no time!! Love Alex and Chloe
Hi Jojo, we have benefitted from some awesome photos of our kids playing at various games so this is both a thanks and a get well.
The speediest recovery to my soul mate down under. Sending all the love from the Plum Family ♥️
Gute Besserung, Jo-Jo! Wir denken an dich!
Jojo even found time on the way to the hospital to help a friend (me) out!! You're the best Jojo and hope you have super human healing times!!!
November 3rd, 2024
Hi everyone! 🙂
We’re excited to share another update on Jojo’s recovery! Her recent x-rays show great progress, though she still has some healing to do in her Lisfranc and other foot joints. For the next two weeks, Jojo will begin with 25% weight-bearing, then carefully increase to 50%, working towards standing evenly. 🙂
In about four weeks, she’ll reach 100% weight-bearing, which means relearning to walk and even some water running—woohoo! Just before her mid-December follow-up, Jojo will have a CT scan to check her progress and figure out the next steps. 🙂
Overall, Jojo will have been on crutches for nearly three months, yet she’s stayed determined to keep active, even managing to “hike” Noosa National Park, climb up Mt Ngungun and Mt Coolum on crutches, and even play a bit of tennis. Right now, she’s hopping around the house but is excited to start weight-bearing soon. We want to say thank you again for all your support and for being part of her journey!! Cheers guys!!🙂
September 16th, 2024
We have got news! Jojo will be in a cast for another 6 weeks; then she’ll have an x-ray to see how well the three fused joints are healing. After that, she’ll transition to a moon boot and gradually load weight onto her foot. At the 3-month mark, she’ll get a CT scan to see how everything is progressing. While it’s still too early to know if the procedure is a complete success, her surgeon seems optimistic, woohoo. The goal is to achieve the right balance between achieving enough stability while maintaining mobility, which can be tricky considering the differing sports Jojo is keen to return to. Her pain levels have improved a bit, thankfully, though she still needs some medication to manage it. :)
Thank you all for your continued support and for following her journey! ❤️
September 2nd, 2024
Surgery done! 4 screws and they took bone grafting material from Jojo's heel with hammer and chisl. She had to spend 2h in the recovery room so that they could figure out a way to ease her incredibly high pain levels. But all went well, and her dad is with her :) Jojo looks forward to seeing you all around and is thankful for all the messages and support! <3
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.