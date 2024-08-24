Third time strong! Jojo's road to recovery

Hi everyone! We are hoping to connect with close friends, family, and those who have been a part of Jojo's life. We're not aiming to reach the whole world but rather to connect with the community that has been there for Jojo over the last few years. We would love to ask for a small contribution from everyone who can and understands how much this support means to Jojo as she prepares for her upcoming surgery and the months of recovery following.

HERE IS A QUICK OVERVIEW OF WHAT HAPPENED:

Three years ago, Jojo sustained a severe foot injury during an Ultimate Frisbee match. What initially seemed like a minor issue turned into a series of medical challenges, including multiple diagnoses and two surgeries. Despite her commitment to recovery and numerous medical consultations, Jojo’s foot hasn’t completely healed, and she’s been unable to return to her previous level of activity.

Although Jojo has managed to stay engaged by finding alternative ways to be out and about, she has been unable to participate as she would have liked. The pain in her foot, often intense and accompanied by the sensation of shifting bones, has limited her ability to participate in her favourite activities. She has had to give up beach Ultimate Frisbee entirely and rely on anti-inflammatory medications to continue hiking. Even though Jojo has tried to adapt as best as possible, her foot has caused offset injuries like back pain and hip problems.

Now, nearly three years later, Jojo is scheduled for another surgery on September 2, 2024. This mid-foot fusion surgery is intended to help Jojo regain stability in her foot. After the procedure, the plan is for Jojo to begin rehabilitation to regain her ability to walk, restore strength, and hopefully return to her favourite sports sometime mid-next year (8+ month recovery process).

We are reaching out in the hope of your support to help Jojo through the next few months ahead. Her medical and rehabilitation expenses are overwhelming (15k+), and any contribution will go a long way. We hope to connect with her community to help her on her road to recovery, allowing her to focus on healing and return to the active life she so strongly aspires to have.

Thanks a million!

Julie and Robin for Jojo! <3