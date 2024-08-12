Hank’s Seminarian Fund

Praise God! Hank is officially a seminarian at St. John Vianney (Saint Thomas University, Minnesota)! He will begin attending in August 2024. This is such an exciting time! Friends and relatives have asked how they can help support him through this discernment process, so we’ve created this fundraiser.

Any funds he receives will go towards tuition, cost of living expenses like school supplies, dormitory supplies, etc. (He has received scholarships to help with his tuition, but there is still significant shortage.)

Hank is extremely grateful for your monetary donation, but especially appreciates the gift of your prayers! This is a lengthy and serious discernment process. He has asked that you please keep all priests and seminarians in your prayers and wants you to know that he will keep all his spiritual and monetary benefactors in his prayers.

















*Please note that your donations are not tax deductible and Hank may discern out of seminary. His deepest desire is to discern God’s will!