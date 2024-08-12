Greetings!

My name is Tiffany, and I am the founder and visionary behind Birthing A Nation. I have answered the call that I firmly believe the Lord has placed on me and my family. For as long as I can remember, I’ve loved serving God’s people, knowing that we are all created in His image and share the heart of the Father. This passion became the foundation of a deeper calling to do more. I’ve had the privilege of serving God’s people in various ways, and while the journey has had its challenges, the Lord has faithfully protected me and given me the strength to endure.

In July 2022, my daughters and I took a bold step of faith in obedience to God's clarion call. We moved to Texas, leaving behind everything familiar, family, mother, my children, and grandchildren, —our home, possessions, and comfort—to commit to the “yes” I had often declared at the altar but had not fully acted on. This decision was far from easy. Being a beacon of hope and rescue comes with challenges, joys, frustrations, and risks. However, when you move forward in obedience, you trust the One who sends you. By faith, we have chosen to answer this call to build a vision from the Lord: a vibrant village community, united in faith, dedicated to serving as the hands and feet of Jesus to those in need of salvation.

This vision is not just about words; it’s about action. We are building a community that bridges the gap between families in crisis, children in need, and a broken child welfare system. Having worked closely with these children, I’ve seen firsthand the darkness that exists within the system. The Lord reminded me that the struggle is not against flesh and blood but against the principalities and powers of darkness in this world. Our mission is to bring light, hope, and the love of Christ to these souls, answering the Clarion Call to be the embodiment of His rescue.

After spending time in prayer and seeking the Lord's direction, we believe He is leading us to restructure our organization from a 501(c)(3) to a 508(c)(1)(a). This change will align us more closely with His vision for Birthing A Nation. To begin this transition, and formation we need to raise $2,200.

If you believe, as we do, that we are imitators of Christ—called and chosen to make a lasting impact on God’s Kingdom by healing wounds, mending hearts, and nurturing the well-being of every soul we touch—then we invite you to partner with us. Together, we can ensure a legacy of wellness and wholeness for future generations.

Join us in the Phase 1 campaign of building “Formation”

The Heart of the Father GIVE-IT-AWAY Foundation

We Give-Share-Pray

An embodiment of Christ Rescue

The Father's Heart Give-it-Away Foundation is a powerful initiative, ensuring that children feel loved, secure, and supported, while extending the mission of Birthing A Nation to care for those in crisis. By embodying Christ's compassion, this foundation provides essential resources to Ark of Rescue, making a real difference in the lives of children and families.

Now is the time for action. The Lord calls every believer to seek His Kingdom and live and lead by example.

At Birthing A Nation, our mission is to bring light, hope, and the love of Christ to those in need, answering the Clarion Call to be the embodiment of His rescue. We provide "arks of rescue"—safe homes and essential resources—building a community that bridges the gap between families in crisis, children in need, and the broken child welfare system. By guiding families toward salvation and breaking generational curses, we help them become imitators of Christ and "Leaders of Legacy."

Our vision is to continue building strong foundations for safe, stable homes where families can thrive in faith, restoring wholeness, wellness, joy, and stability through Christ-centered support.

Tiffany Reeves

Founder and Visionary

Seek His Kingdom and live and lead by example.



