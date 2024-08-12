Cancer Treatment for Lydiann King

Monthly Goal:
USD $10,000
Total Raised:
USD $14,078
Raised this month:
USD $650
Campaign funds will be received by Lydiann King
Lydiann is the wife of Chris and mother to their 8 children. She has been diagnosed with advanced colon cancer that has spread to her liver and lungs. We would like to raise support to allow her to receive advanced precision cancer treatment that is not covered by insurance or their health-sharing plan. They are beginning their treatment this week at the clinic in Arizona and will need to make regular payments during the treatment period. I am setting this campaign goal at $100,000 due to anticipating that we will also private donations and support from their local church that may help us reach our total goal of $150,000.
Please consider helping us by donating and sharing this campaign to help us reach our goals of care for the King family. Let's pray for healing miracles and the Lord's presence for the entire family.
Lots of love! Stay strong!
Praying that you feel the Lord near you as you continue in your treatments.
God bless you, Lydiann.
I can identify with your journey. May Jesus bless you, Lydiann, with grace, strength and healing, and the rest of the family with grace in this trying time!
It is more blessed to give than to receive
January 3rd, 2025
The care at the Envita clinic has come to a close. Lydiann is now in the hospital receiving care related to some shortness of breath she was experiencing and evaluating the tumors as it seems they have continued to grow despite the chemo she was getting. Please pray for Chris & Lydiann and their family as they work with the doctors to make decisions about the next steps in this difficult journey. Your support is greatly appreciated.
October 22nd, 2024
Let's Pray: Lydiann King had what seems like a reaction to an infusion this past Friday followed by lots of pain, fever and rash. She is now in the hospital for treatment due to a positive test for a blood infection. Let's pray for them, support them and ask God to be very near to them. Continue to ask God for his guidance and provision on the finances and clarity with the treatment protocol.
On behalf of Lydiann and her family let's continue to share this campaign to reduce their daily burdens.
October 5th, 2024
I have received reports from Lydiann that the treatments she is receiving have made a noticeable difference in reducing the symptoms she was experiencing caused by the cancer. She has more strength for the basic daily life activities, for which she is very grateful. Thank you to each of you for your gifts, prayers, and support. Let's continue sharing this campaign, as they are still in need of continued funding to keep her treatment plan progressing forward.
September 7th, 2024
Chris & Lydiann have been very grateful for the support and treatment they are receiving at Envita. Thank you to each of you for helping to make it possible for them to continue this treatment. They have completed the 4th week of care at Envita, and the doctors are evaluating their progress and making the necessary protocol adjustments. Let us continue to pray and give. -Timothy Lambright
