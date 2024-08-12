Cancer Treatment for Lydiann King

Lydiann is the wife of Chris and mother to their 8 children. She has been diagnosed with advanced colon cancer that has spread to her liver and lungs. We would like to raise support to allow her to receive advanced precision cancer treatment that is not covered by insurance or their health-sharing plan. They are beginning their treatment this week at the clinic in Arizona and will need to make regular payments during the treatment period. I am setting this campaign goal at $100,000 due to anticipating that we will also private donations and support from their local church that may help us reach our total goal of $150,000.

Please consider helping us by donating and sharing this campaign to help us reach our goals of care for the King family. Let's pray for healing miracles and the Lord's presence for the entire family.