Goal:
USD $250,000
Raised:
USD $30,810
Campaign funds will be received by Reproductive Trojan Horse
To fund a TV commercial that informs Marylanders of a dangerous Constitutional Amendment on the ballot this Fall. This Amendment guarantees "reproductive freedoms" to minors without their parent's knowledge or consent, and could include gender transitioning for kids
Authority: Reproductive Trojan Horse, Cathy Applefeld, Treasurer
Praying for Maryland parents and kids to be protect and not lose their rights.
Praying to defeat Question One on the Maryland Ballot as it is a bad bill. Protect our families and our children! Amen
Finally, the truth about this evil is getting out. You go!!! In our state legislature, we're seeing biblical spiritual wickeedness in high places. Shame on them!
Hopefully the 3 dioceses representing MCC in Maryland of the Catholic Church will have a change of heart and join our cause. 2 Corinthians 5:10, 1 Corinthians 10:12
To whomever....thank you for launching this. So important!
Play this ad on catholic radio for free also.
I hope this campaign will succeed.
retired teacher
