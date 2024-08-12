Reproductive Trojan Horse

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Anonymous Giver - $ 400.00 USD 2 months ago Praying for Maryland parents and kids to be protect and not lose their rights. 0

Kathy Faber - $ 100.00 USD 2 months ago Praying to defeat Question One on the Maryland Ballot as it is a bad bill. Protect our families and our children! Amen 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 2 months ago 1

Berlin MD - $ 500.00 USD 3 months ago Finally, the truth about this evil is getting out. You go!!! In our state legislature, we're seeing biblical spiritual wickeedness in high places. Shame on them! 1

Robert Bellamy - $ 100.00 USD 3 months ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 25000.00 USD 3 months ago 1

301 Main St - $ 100.00 USD 3 months ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 3 months ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 USD 3 months ago Hopefully the 3 dioceses representing MCC in Maryland of the Catholic Church will have a change of heart and join our cause. 2 Corinthians 5:10, 1 Corinthians 10:12 1

111 Sunset Cir Unit B - $ 25.00 USD 4 months ago 1

22751 NEPTUNE RD - $ 100.00 USD 4 months ago 1

1018 N Gorsuch Rd - $ 100.00 USD 4 months ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 USD 4 months ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 950.00 USD 4 months ago 1

1622 Dogwood Hill Road - $ 100.00 USD 4 months ago 1

Diane W Jones - $ 100.00 USD 4 months ago To whomever....thank you for launching this. So important! 1

Deacon Rich - $ 100.00 USD 4 months ago Play this ad on catholic radio for free also. 1

2113 Sterling Court - $ 25.00 USD 4 months ago I hope this campaign will succeed. 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 USD 4 months ago 1

Cathy Arini - $ 100.00 USD 4 months ago retired teacher 1