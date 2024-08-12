Reproductive Trojan Horse

Goal:

 USD $250,000

Raised:

 USD $30,810

Campaign created by Reproductive Trojan Horse

Campaign funds will be received by Reproductive Trojan Horse

Reproductive Trojan Horse

To fund a TV commercial that informs Marylanders of a dangerous Constitutional Amendment on the ballot this Fall.  This Amendment guarantees "reproductive freedoms" to minors without their parent's knowledge or consent, and could include gender transitioning for kids



Authority: Reproductive Trojan Horse, Cathy Applefeld, Treasurer


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for Maryland parents and kids to be protect and not lose their rights.

Kathy Faber
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying to defeat Question One on the Maryland Ballot as it is a bad bill. Protect our families and our children! Amen

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Berlin MD
$ 500.00 USD
3 months ago

Finally, the truth about this evil is getting out. You go!!! In our state legislature, we're seeing biblical spiritual wickeedness in high places. Shame on them!

Robert Bellamy
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25000.00 USD
3 months ago

301 Main St
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Hopefully the 3 dioceses representing MCC in Maryland of the Catholic Church will have a change of heart and join our cause. 2 Corinthians 5:10, 1 Corinthians 10:12

111 Sunset Cir Unit B
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

22751 NEPTUNE RD
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

1018 N Gorsuch Rd
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 950.00 USD
4 months ago

1622 Dogwood Hill Road
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Diane W Jones
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

To whomever....thank you for launching this. So important!

Deacon Rich
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Play this ad on catholic radio for free also.

2113 Sterling Court
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

I hope this campaign will succeed.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Cathy Arini
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

retired teacher

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo