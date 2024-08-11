Medical Funds for Kim Cook

Raised:
USD $4,025
Campaign funds will be received by William Cook
My mom, Kim Cook, needs funds for alternative treatments for several medical conditions. She has several autoimmune conditions including Raynaud’s disease, Scleroderma, congestive heart failure, pulmonary hypertension and sjogren's. Traditional medicine has nothing to offer my mom, so alternative treatments are her only options. She’s pursuing chelation of heavy metals, hormone replacement therapy and EECP (Enhanced External counter-pulsation therapy) at a local clinic in North Georgia. Insurance doesn’t pay for anything labeled as alternative, so all treatment is out of pocket. She’s currently on oxygen 100% of the time.
The immediate family has almost exhausted all savings and funds to pay for current treatments.
Any donation amount would be a blessing for my family. These funds will be used for current and future treatments as well as existing medical debt.
Happy Holidays!
Praying for your family. Love, Eastside Family
From Eastside COC member.
Continuing to keep you in my prayers.
The Lord knows best so prayers for His care of you.
praying for Kim and the whole Cook family
Proverbs 14:31, 1 John 3:17, Galatians 6:10
November 9th, 2024
So, she has had another trip to the hospital where they drew off 12-14 pounds of fluid from her legs over the 5 days she was in. The doctors called this measure some low hanging fruit they could tackle out of her many symptoms. On the last day there the cardiologist came in and told us what we already knew - that she has the highest or most critical level of pulmonary hypertension and that it has the highest mortality rate. This we also knew. And, that there si no cure. So, they are trying to do something to make her remaining days the most comfortable they can be. We both concluded that it was time to get affairs in order. But she does note give up. They also encouraged physical therapy and she is enthused about that. So, we are enrolled in a PT program. She has also now developed double-vision in one eye which a source of aggravation for her. The eye doctor is trying to correct via prism attached to the eyeglass lens. Thanks to all who have given. It means so much. Bless you all.
October 2nd, 2024
We want to thank all who have given. Kim has good days and bad days. She struggles to do the most basic things. But her spirit is bright. She says other people are in worse shape than she is. That is true. I wish I could fix it. We pray many times a day for healing.
The medical bills and continuing care are expensive and she sits through each chelation therapy with the brightest smile. The doctors and nurses are so kind. And the donations are all so generous. We are overwhelmed with the outreach. In these things we see God’s Hand working through all of this.
So thank you so much!
Bill
