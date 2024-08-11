Medical Funds for Kim Cook

My mom, Kim Cook, needs funds for alternative treatments for several medical conditions. She has several autoimmune conditions including Raynaud’s disease, Scleroderma, congestive heart failure, pulmonary hypertension and sjogren's. Traditional medicine has nothing to offer my mom, so alternative treatments are her only options. She’s pursuing chelation of heavy metals, hormone replacement therapy and EECP (Enhanced External counter-pulsation therapy) at a local clinic in North Georgia. Insurance doesn’t pay for anything labeled as alternative, so all treatment is out of pocket. She’s currently on oxygen 100% of the time.





The immediate family has almost exhausted all savings and funds to pay for current treatments.





Any donation amount would be a blessing for my family. These funds will be used for current and future treatments as well as existing medical debt.