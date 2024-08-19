Life of my Brother

**A Betrayal of Trust: A Horrific Account of Elder Abuse**

In the year 2019, a tragic incident would irrevocably alter the life of an elderly man. Wife, in charge of his healthcare, asked her husband to go down a steep set of stairs to get his jacket. At the time he was suffering from a broken artificial hip and was in horrendous pain in a walker not mobile on his own (ambulatory). She was going to take him to a hospital for his pain. He fell down the stairs hitting his head on the hard tile. We believe there was foul play. Elder Abuse!

Waiting 24 hours, the wife, under the guise of seeking medical attention, deceitfully admitted her husband to an emergency room. Not for his injuries, for alcoholism. Despite his alcohol blood level being within legal limits, a devastating 3-lobe brain bleed ensued, leaving him with life-altering consequences. He should have been to the emergency room 24 hours earlier. And, admitted for his Fall and broken hip.

Exploiting her newfound power of attorney, the wife confined her husband to a nursing home, effectively imprisoning him in a substandard facility that offered no rehabilitation for his worsening hip condition or progressive dementia. For over two years, he languished in this deplorable environment, subjected to neglect and sedative abuse that left him confined to a wheelchair with multiple injuries, including 2 broken wrists incidents.

December, 2022, the wife discovered her husband unconscious on the floor of the nursing home. Despite being a school teacher and an EMT, she callously neglected to notify anyone for hours, leaving him in a state of extreme distress. When his daughter and Dr. Sun arrived at the facility, they were horrified to find him lying on the floor, emaciated and covered in infected bedsores. Dr. Sun declared his condition to be an emergency, requiring immediate medical attention to prevent further life-threatening complications.

Unbelievably, the nursing home and the wife refused to provide the necessary care, claiming they would address the situation the following day. The daughter and Dr. Sun were forced to take matters into their own hands, transferring him to a hospital where he spent two weeks undergoing intensive treatment.

After three months of diligent care at his daughter's home, he miraculously survived the stage 4 bedsores and now requires 24/7 assistance. Despite the wife's refusal to contribute financially, the daughter has taken on the enormous burden of providing for his basic needs, including food, clothing, plus, hospital equipment, and home modifications to meet New York State healthcare standards.

As the daughter desperately seeks donations to cover the exorbitant costs of her father's care, it is imperative to expose the inhumane treatment he has suffered at the hands of his supposed caregiver at the time his wife. The wife's actions constitute a gross betrayal of trust and a blatant disregard for the well-being of her loved one. Her refusal to provide financial support or ensure his proper care is a testament to her callous indifference and complete lack of compassion.

This case is a chilling reminder of the prevalence of elder abuse and the urgent need for stronger protections for vulnerable individuals. We must hold those responsible accountable and demand that all seniors be treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.

Since his fall he Requires 24/7 care. Wife will pay no more, wants him back in Health care system that almost killed him.

FACT: Wife trained for and became an EMT.

EMTs are required to solemnly pledge themselves to and follow the code of professional ethics to include:

To conserve life, alleviate suffering, promote health, do no harm and encourage the quality

and equal availability of emergency medical care.

To provide services based on human need, with compassion and respect for human dignity, unrestricted by consideration of nationality, race, creed, color, or status; to not judge the merits of the patient’s request for service, nor allow the patient’s socioeconomic status to influence our demeanor or the care that we provide.

We need donations to pay staff until we find Government home care system, which may be available in a couple months.

30 dollars an hour x’s 3 workers a day.$720 a day, $5040 a week. Daughter pays for food clothing, Hospital Equipment and home converted to NYS health care standards. All from her pocket. Wife did not pay a cent. her personal account to hoard for her selfishness. Including his Social Security & pension $4500 per month.





Taken August 2024.

Proving the daughter’s love, devotion and commitment to her fathers life and welfare brought him back to life. He is still confined to a wheel chair because lack of medical attention in Nursing Homes.

The Wife continues as a School Teacher and EMT who left her husband at the bottom of the stairs for a day. And, abandoned him in the Nursing Home without food or water for many days.. Close to death from Stage 4 bedsores that could trigger Septic Shock and instant death.

I hope her school and the parents of the children she is in charge of understands her deep down hostile state and lack of care for her husband.

Prior to his abuse, this man was an athlete playing tennis tournaments and practice matches. Runner and all around handyman building Roofs, Pool Decks and Patio’s

Netflix’s special movie The Bleeding Edge revealed a doctors metal hip causing toxic metal blood poisoning and dementia.

All of this could have been prevented with Chelation and a loving wife.

I strongly believe that if Bob receives the necessary chelation therapy, his dementia symptoms may diminish. This, coupled with the power of God's mercy, could restore his physical abilities and allow him to walk with dignity.

It is imperative that we take action now to provide Bob with the medical attention he deserves. the right support, he can regain his health and well- being.

I urge you to consider my plea and work together to ensure that Bob receives the care he needs. Let us demonstrate our love and compassion by taking proactive steps to prevent further suffering.