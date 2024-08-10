Supporting William in crucial situation

I am currently in need of a umbilical hernia operation in my midsection by my stomach yet I have to wait for the doctor to okay it there's a few things that need to take place prior to this as well as I have full body Lymphedema and a wounded right lower leg which is taking a long while to heal it was very infected for a while and still is a bit I'm unable to work because of these circumstances for the last almost two months and won't be able to work still for at least a few more months to come I've put in for State help as well as government disability through a law firm and they're hoping to get an answer within 3 to 6 months about the disability claim in the meantime I have no means of paying my bills so I'm trying to raise funds to keep my cell phone going and to keep my rents paid which is 850 a month and $100 a week on storage charges $60 a month on phone bill as well as gas and grocery funds I am trying to raise at least $2,000 for the month