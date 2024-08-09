Supporting Sarah

Hello everyone, my name is Logan Omtvedt and my family and I are creating this fundraiser on behalf of our Mom, Sarah Omtvedt. Shortly before one of the most joyous occasions, the wedding of her youngest son, Jacob, our mom received a call that her mammogram looked suspicious. After multiple conversations with providers and a trip to the Mayo Clinic in Mankato Minnesota, her biopsy results came back positive for breast cancer that has spread to her lymph nodes. Unfortunately, most of the testing, imaging, chemotherapy, and surgical procedures are not covered by her insurance. Her treatments are planned to begin within the next 10 days, will last for approximately 20 weeks, followed by a short break, and then the surgical procedures will start. Sarah is one of the most kind, strong, and faithful individuals you could possibly meet. She has entered this fight, trusting the Lord to guide her through these upcoming trials. We ask that you pray for comfort for herself and her family, wisdom for her medical team, and courage to face the unknown. If you are able, please consider donating so that she can have access to the medical care that she needs to fight and conquer this terrible disease. Thank you so much.