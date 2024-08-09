Supporting Sarah

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $17,362
Campaign funds will be received by David Omtvedt
Hello everyone, my name is Logan Omtvedt and my family and I are creating this fundraiser on behalf of our Mom, Sarah Omtvedt. Shortly before one of the most joyous occasions, the wedding of her youngest son, Jacob, our mom received a call that her mammogram looked suspicious. After multiple conversations with providers and a trip to the Mayo Clinic in Mankato Minnesota, her biopsy results came back positive for breast cancer that has spread to her lymph nodes. Unfortunately, most of the testing, imaging, chemotherapy, and surgical procedures are not covered by her insurance. Her treatments are planned to begin within the next 10 days, will last for approximately 20 weeks, followed by a short break, and then the surgical procedures will start. Sarah is one of the most kind, strong, and faithful individuals you could possibly meet. She has entered this fight, trusting the Lord to guide her through these upcoming trials. We ask that you pray for comfort for herself and her family, wisdom for her medical team, and courage to face the unknown. If you are able, please consider donating so that she can have access to the medical care that she needs to fight and conquer this terrible disease. Thank you so much.
You continue to be in my thoughts and prayers Sarah! Sending love your way.
Praying for you Sarah!
Sending love and prayers!
Praying for minimal side effects and for complete healing!
Praying for you and your family for a complete recovery.
We will continue to always keep you in our prayers! Your such a warrior, YOU GOT THIS !!!
Praying!
We’re praying that God will heal you completely. Keep trusting in Him.
We are praying for you!
Sending Love and Prayers to you Sarah and Family! Natalie Baumgarten
Sending prayers for this journey ahead, I love you all!!
Sending you love !
Praying for you and your family!
Praying for all, especially Sarah! God is good!
Praying for all of you as you walk this journey.
May God's peace radiate this whole season.
We appreciate so much what your family gives to our community. Many thoughts and prayers for a successful treatment and recovery for Mrs. Sarah!
