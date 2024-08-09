Donate to Mickey’s medical bills

Hi everyone. My dog, Mickey, had gotten loose and, unfortunately, was attacked by not 1 but 2 coyotes this past weekend. His vet bills have been extensively costly, plus the quarantine he has to undergo at the shelter due to him being attacked by wildlife. Any donations would be greatly appreciated to provide him with the care he needs and help pay his vet bills. From the bottom of my heart, my family and I genuinely appreciate it; we want him back home with us 🙏🏼🫶🏼🐶🐾

Hola a todos. Mi perrito, Mickey, desafortunadamente se salió y fue atacado no por 1 sino por 2 coyotes el fin de semana pasado. Sus facturas veterinarias han sido muy costosas, además de la cuarentena que tiene que someterse en el refugio debido a que fue atacado por la vida silvestre. Cualquier donación sería muy apreciada para proporcionarle la atención que necesita y ayudar a pagar sus facturas veterinarias. Desde el fondo de mi corazón, mi familia y yo lo apreciamos sinceramente; y lo queremos es que el este de vuelta en casa con nosotros 🙏🏼🫶🏼🐶🐾





Other ways to donate / Otras formas de donar:

PayPal: @ClaudiaC93

Cashapp: $ClaudyLis

Venmo: ClaudyLisette

Zelle: claudia_celedon14@yahoo.com