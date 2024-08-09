Donate to Mickey’s medical bills

Campaign Image

Hi everyone. My dog, Mickey, had gotten loose and, unfortunately, was attacked by not 1 but 2 coyotes this past weekend. His vet bills have been extensively costly, plus the quarantine he has to undergo at the shelter due to him being attacked by wildlife. Any donations would be greatly appreciated to provide him with the care he needs and help pay his vet bills. From the bottom of my heart, my family and I genuinely appreciate it; we want him back home with us 🙏🏼🫶🏼🐶🐾

Hola a todos. Mi perrito, Mickey, desafortunadamente se salió y fue atacado no por 1 sino por 2 coyotes el fin de semana pasado. Sus facturas veterinarias han sido muy costosas, además de la cuarentena que tiene que someterse en el refugio debido a que fue atacado por la vida silvestre. Cualquier donación sería muy apreciada para proporcionarle la atención que necesita y ayudar a pagar sus facturas veterinarias. Desde el fondo de mi corazón, mi familia y yo lo apreciamos sinceramente; y lo queremos es que el este de vuelta en casa con nosotros 🙏🏼🫶🏼🐶🐾


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for a speedy recovery!

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
5 months ago

JR
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

Martha
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Monse
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for you and your furbaby amiga

Kelvin Valdez
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for Mickey to come 🙏 🏡 Mike and Judi

Gabriel Cruz
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Elizabeth Aguilar
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Hope he gets better soon.

Michelle
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Hope Mickey recovers well.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Sending prayers for your furbaby!

PlebitaFelixx
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

My prayers for your doggy!!!

Jasmine
$ 10.00 USD
5 months ago

Updates

Update #2

September 2nd, 2024

Mickey has had to stay there for a month so roughly around this week if not the next he should be able to come home as long as the health department gives the clearances. I called Friday, he is doing well, healing well. Now it’s honestly just a waiting game to see when I get a call from seaaca or a letter from the health department that his quarantine has concluded.

Update Update #2 Image
Update #1

August 9th, 2024

This is the only picture I have of Mickey at the shelter where he is being treated and monitored. Please continue to share and donate anything you can to help bring Mickey home. 🙏🏼💙🐶

Update Update #1 Image

