Donate to Mickey’s medical bills

Goal:
USD $3,450
Raised:
USD $520
Campaign funds will be received by Claudia Celedon
Hi everyone. My dog, Mickey, had gotten loose and, unfortunately, was attacked by not 1 but 2 coyotes this past weekend. His vet bills have been extensively costly, plus the quarantine he has to undergo at the shelter due to him being attacked by wildlife. Any donations would be greatly appreciated to provide him with the care he needs and help pay his vet bills. From the bottom of my heart, my family and I genuinely appreciate it; we want him back home with us 🙏🏼🫶🏼🐶🐾
Hola a todos. Mi perrito, Mickey, desafortunadamente se salió y fue atacado no por 1 sino por 2 coyotes el fin de semana pasado. Sus facturas veterinarias han sido muy costosas, además de la cuarentena que tiene que someterse en el refugio debido a que fue atacado por la vida silvestre. Cualquier donación sería muy apreciada para proporcionarle la atención que necesita y ayudar a pagar sus facturas veterinarias. Desde el fondo de mi corazón, mi familia y yo lo apreciamos sinceramente; y lo queremos es que el este de vuelta en casa con nosotros 🙏🏼🫶🏼🐶🐾
Other ways to donate / Otras formas de donar:
PayPal: @ClaudiaC93
Cashapp: $ClaudyLis
Venmo: ClaudyLisette
Zelle: claudia_celedon14@yahoo.com
Praying for a speedy recovery!
Praying for you and your furbaby amiga
Praying for Mickey to come 🙏 🏡 Mike and Judi
Hope he gets better soon.
Hope Mickey recovers well.
Sending prayers for your furbaby!
My prayers for your doggy!!!
September 2nd, 2024
Mickey has had to stay there for a month so roughly around this week if not the next he should be able to come home as long as the health department gives the clearances. I called Friday, he is doing well, healing well. Now it’s honestly just a waiting game to see when I get a call from seaaca or a letter from the health department that his quarantine has concluded.
August 9th, 2024
This is the only picture I have of Mickey at the shelter where he is being treated and monitored. Please continue to share and donate anything you can to help bring Mickey home. 🙏🏼💙🐶
