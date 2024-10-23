Supporting Baby Aspyn & Family

Goal:
USD $3,500
Raised:
USD $535
Campaign funds will be received by Alyssa Daniel
Baby Aspyn is 2 weeks old & enduring life threatening challenges that have caused him to have seizures. He is now at Children's Hospital in Little Rock, AR with Alyssa & family. He has been diagnosed with a viral infection that has caused brain like injury in which DR's are saying could have very well come from family & visitors kissing him, etc. As a mom to now 2 children, we as friends to Alyssa are seeking financial help to ease her mental state through this difficult time. All proceeds will be given to Alyssa & her children through this time in her life to cover their stay with Aspyn, bills, food & anything that they may need. More than anything, prayer warriors are needed throughout this difficult time.
Praying for healing!
Praying
Praying for Aspen!
thinking about yall!!! let me know if you need absolutely anything.
Praying for yall!
Praying for y’all & please let me know if I can help in anyway!
❤️
thinking of you all in this time of need & prayer. may God be with you!
Will be praying!
