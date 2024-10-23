Campaign Image

Supporting Baby Aspyn & Family

Goal:

 USD $3,500

Raised:

 USD $535

Campaign created by JM

Campaign funds will be received by Alyssa Daniel

Baby Aspyn is 2 weeks old & enduring life threatening challenges that have caused him to have seizures. He is now at Children's Hospital in Little Rock, AR with Alyssa & family. He has been diagnosed with a viral infection that has caused brain like injury in which DR's are saying could have very well come from family & visitors kissing him, etc. As a mom to now 2 children, we as friends to Alyssa are seeking financial help to ease her mental state through this difficult time. All proceeds will be given to Alyssa & her children through this time in her life to cover their stay with Aspyn, bills, food & anything that they may need. More than anything, prayer warriors are needed throughout this difficult time.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anna Buckmaster
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for healing!

Lauren Roberts
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Faith Porter
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying

Ava lemley
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Aimee Howard
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for Aspen!

Allaynah Pennington
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Zoe Goss
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

thinking about yall!!! let me know if you need absolutely anything.

Chelsea Wolfe
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for yall!

Chassity Geer
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for y’all & please let me know if I can help in anyway!

Paige Garcia
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

❤️

DMS and Associates
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

thinking of you all in this time of need & prayer. may God be with you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Will be praying!

