Supporting Baby Aspyn & Family

Baby Aspyn is 2 weeks old & enduring life threatening challenges that have caused him to have seizures. He is now at Children's Hospital in Little Rock, AR with Alyssa & family. He has been diagnosed with a viral infection that has caused brain like injury in which DR's are saying could have very well come from family & visitors kissing him, etc. As a mom to now 2 children, we as friends to Alyssa are seeking financial help to ease her mental state through this difficult time. All proceeds will be given to Alyssa & her children through this time in her life to cover their stay with Aspyn, bills, food & anything that they may need. More than anything, prayer warriors are needed throughout this difficult time.