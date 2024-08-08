Supporting the Wall Family

Our dear friend Morgan was diagnosed this summer with Stage 3 breast cancer. On top of healing from surgery and preparing for 5 months of intensive chemotherapy and then a second surgery, her husband Martin's workplace just commenced a reorganization that has left him without a job.

For such a time as this God places us in families, in friendships, in communities. It is our honor to be the hands and feet of Jesus by giving generously to the Wall family as they walk by faith through this trial.

❤️ To join the email prayer chain for Morgan, contact Ashely at: arae1107*at*gmail.com.

❤️ For job leads or connections in finance/project management/clinical research, contact Martin at: mdwall1234*at*gmail.com.