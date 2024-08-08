Campaign Image

Supporting the Wall Family

 USD $30,000

 USD $1,390

Campaign created by Kimberly Woods

Campaign funds will be received by Morgan Wall

Our dear friend Morgan was diagnosed this summer with Stage 3 breast cancer. On top of healing from surgery and preparing for 5 months of intensive chemotherapy and then a second surgery, her husband Martin's workplace just commenced a reorganization that has left him without a job. 

For such a time as this God places us in families, in friendships, in communities. It is our honor to be the hands and feet of Jesus by giving generously to the Wall family as they walk by faith through this trial. 

❤️ To join the email prayer chain for Morgan, contact Ashely at: arae1107*at*gmail.com. 

❤️ For job leads or connections in finance/project management/clinical research, contact Martin at: mdwall1234*at*gmail.com.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for ya’ll.

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

Criswell family CC
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

We are praying for you and your family

KK Spiers
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for wisdom and guidance along your healing journey and for you to experience God’s great love in amazing ways.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

Lifting up Morgan and her sweet family in our prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
5 months ago

Sending prayers 💕🙏🏼 thinking of you!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Keeping the Wall family in our thoughts and prayers. May God’s hand touch, heal, and bless them during this time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

We love you Morgan and family! We are praying continually for you. God is with you and goes before you in this season.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

God is in control. We will continue to lift you and your family up in prayers.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

We love y’all and are praying fervently for healing, comfort, peace and provision.

Kristin Franks
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

