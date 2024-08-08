Supporting the Wall Family

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $1,390
Campaign funds will be received by Morgan Wall
Our dear friend Morgan was diagnosed this summer with Stage 3 breast cancer. On top of healing from surgery and preparing for 5 months of intensive chemotherapy and then a second surgery, her husband Martin's workplace just commenced a reorganization that has left him without a job.
For such a time as this God places us in families, in friendships, in communities. It is our honor to be the hands and feet of Jesus by giving generously to the Wall family as they walk by faith through this trial.
❤️ To join the email prayer chain for Morgan, contact Ashely at: arae1107*at*gmail.com.
❤️ For job leads or connections in finance/project management/clinical research, contact Martin at: mdwall1234*at*gmail.com.
Praying for ya’ll.
We are praying for you and your family
Praying for wisdom and guidance along your healing journey and for you to experience God’s great love in amazing ways.
Lifting up Morgan and her sweet family in our prayers.
Sending prayers 💕🙏🏼 thinking of you!!
Keeping the Wall family in our thoughts and prayers. May God’s hand touch, heal, and bless them during this time.
We love you Morgan and family! We are praying continually for you. God is with you and goes before you in this season.
God is in control. We will continue to lift you and your family up in prayers.
Praying for your family.
We love y’all and are praying fervently for healing, comfort, peace and provision.
