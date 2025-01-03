Heart operation for Parfait

Goal:
AUD $7,500
Raised:
AUD $2,992
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Viljoen
Parfait (meaning Perfect in French) is an 11-year-old boy from a subsistence farming community in the Far North of Cameroon, Africa. He is the brother of a colleague of ours who has been involved in a project to translate the Bible into his mother tongue. He has been ill for some time and many visits to the local clinic and regional hospital have not resulted in any improvement. The family have now been informed that he will need to travel to the nation's capital, Yaounde, around 1000km away for an urgent heart operation or he will not live. Funds are needed to cover the operation itself plus other associated costs such as hospitalization fees and medication.
We are friends with Philip and Suzie Burgess. They sent this site to me. We pray that Parfait gets the surgery and the help he needs.
I am giving in memory of my flatmate who died at 44 years of age, because he did not get a heart-lung transplant in time.
God bless the world
Praying for successful surgery.
We pray that God will provide, the full amount required, through responsive hearts/minds 🙏
January 3rd, 2025
January 3rd, 2025
Parfait underwent his operation in Yaoundé Hopital Général on November 18. Everything proceeded as smoothly and as successfully as could be hoped. From the reports we’ve received, we must thank the doctors and medical staff for their diligence and care and concern for young Parfait.
Parfait spent about a week or maybe a bit less in the hospital recovering after the operation, before being released back in the care of his family in Yaoundé.
The money received so far for the operation has been adequate to cover the operation (with thanks to the medics who included Parfait within their end-oy-year campaign for the underprivileged, reducing the costs to manageable amounts.) Therefore, we ask that no more donations be offered.
November 10th, 2024
The doctor has announced that the operation to install the artificial (metal) valve will take place on November 17. We thank you for all of your prayers that have allowed us to arrive at this moment.
Further tests will be conducted in the days leading up to this. And we are waiting for the doctor to give an estimate on the cost of this major operation. However, we suspect that the funds raised so far will be sufficient to conduct the surgery.
Therefore, the main thing we ask from you now is for your continued prayers, for the wisdom of the surgeon and his team, and for the courage and strength of Parfait as he undergoes this challenge. May he and his family sense the protection and healing power of God for this time, and for the ongoing strength of Parfait leading into the future.
September 24th, 2024
Parfait has received more scans and tests this week at the hospital, including an ultrasound. His doctor has pronounced that Parfait is doing well enough for him to able to wait until January for his operation to implant an artificial valve leading to his heart. He is receiving certain medications, as he rests in the care of family members in the capital city.
September 16th, 2024
We have reduced the target goal of the campaign (from $12,500 down to $7,500), as another donor has donated AUD $5,000 directly to the family towards the operation.
August 28th, 2024
Parfait's family have been informed that in January the operation can be performed at a lower cost as the hospital will be having a surgery campaign in that month. In the meantime, he will need to take medication and have regular heart scans. His most recent tests showed some improvement in his condition.
August 15th, 2024
After a heart scan and other tests, doctors have confirmed that a heart operation is necessary. Discussions will be held with a surgeon probably on Friday.
August 13th, 2024
Parfait and his older brother arrived in Yaounde on Saturday and an initial assessment is being made of his condition at the general hospital.
August 7th, 2024
Parfait's family are planning on travelling to Yaounde and will likely arrive there before this Sunday
