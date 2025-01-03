Heart operation for Parfait

Parfait (meaning Perfect in French) is an 11-year-old boy from a subsistence farming community in the Far North of Cameroon, Africa. He is the brother of a colleague of ours who has been involved in a project to translate the Bible into his mother tongue. He has been ill for some time and many visits to the local clinic and regional hospital have not resulted in any improvement. The family have now been informed that he will need to travel to the nation's capital, Yaounde, around 1000km away for an urgent heart operation or he will not live. Funds are needed to cover the operation itself plus other associated costs such as hospitalization fees and medication.