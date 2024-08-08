Campaign Image
She Ain't Done Yet!

Goal:

 USD $3,600

Raised:

 USD $800

Campaign created by Ann Rose Dichov

Campaign funds will be received by M Pendleton Spicer

Dear fellow travelers,
Last month, our friend Pendleton Spicer experienced a stroke that affected her vision leaving 50% blindness in each eye. During hospitalization and after returning home, Pen has been receiving energy healing work and acupuncture treatments, and she feels both are creating positive changes in her visual field! I am reaching out through GiveSendGo because your generosity will give Pen a chance to recover to her best during this important period when her neurologist said treatments can be the most effective. The funds will also be a relief, as Pen must take a leave of absence from her work playing the Native American flute 2-3x/week for visitors and residents at a local desert resort. At 79 years young, Pen brings music, varied skills of a Renaissance woman, peace, and wisdom to any gathering of souls. Let's keep the peaceful vibration going…   

Recent Donations
Show:
Stephen Mellenthin
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Scott and Lori
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Lucinda Grace
$ 75.00 USD
4 months ago

Last night I had made the decision to make contact... been too long.... and then I find this! I'll have to wait a bit longer for you to recover and then we'll see and hug each other again. I'll be sure to stay up with your improvements. BIG Love..... Luce

Jeanne Fellow
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Sending love and prayers for your recovery!

Erin Ross
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Here is to continued healing!

Elizabeth R
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Much healimg to you!

Janet Zampieri
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Sending healing prayers

Jesseka
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Lots of love, Pen! Keep up the great healing.

AR
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

May the highest order of healing come to your eyes, Pendleton.

