She Ain't Done Yet!

Goal:
USD $3,600
Raised:
USD $800
Campaign funds will be received by M Pendleton Spicer
Dear fellow travelers,
Last month, our friend Pendleton Spicer experienced a stroke that affected her vision leaving 50% blindness in each eye. During hospitalization and after returning home, Pen has been receiving energy healing work and acupuncture treatments, and she feels both are creating positive changes in her visual field! I am reaching out through GiveSendGo because your generosity will give Pen a chance to recover to her best during this important period when her neurologist said treatments can be the most effective. The funds will also be a relief, as Pen must take a leave of absence from her work playing the Native American flute 2-3x/week for visitors and residents at a local desert resort. At 79 years young, Pen brings music, varied skills of a Renaissance woman, peace, and wisdom to any gathering of souls. Let's keep the peaceful vibration going…
Last night I had made the decision to make contact... been too long.... and then I find this! I'll have to wait a bit longer for you to recover and then we'll see and hug each other again. I'll be sure to stay up with your improvements. BIG Love..... Luce
Sending love and prayers for your recovery!
Here is to continued healing!
Much healimg to you!
Sending healing prayers
Lots of love, Pen! Keep up the great healing.
May the highest order of healing come to your eyes, Pendleton.
