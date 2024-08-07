Renee has Alzheimer's too young

Dear family, friends, other caring loved ones,

Renee' was diagnosed with Alzheimer's this year, and she is only 54 years old!!! 🥺 Renee' had been showing signs of memory issues for quite awhile and no one was able to correctly diagnose her. There were speculations of the cause but no real answers until this past summer where she went to a thorough neurologist who gave this devastating diagnosis. As you can imagine, this news hit our family hard, but especially to her & her daughter's fiancé, her sons, & all of her family who have watched her mental capacity decline over the last couple years. 🥺This is not only emotionally taxing but also a huge financial burden when the event comes for her to receive proper long term memory care in the very near future.

Alzheimer's is a deadly disease and there is no cure. There's only medication maintenance & 24/7 care of Renee'. Her daughter Heather has insisted that her and her fiance' will take on this monumental task of caring for Renee' but we all know there will come a time when they will not be able to care for her as she needs.

Up until now these kids have been her rock! They have faithfully, and virtually silently been caring for Renee', with barely a whimper or complaint. Her & her soon to be husband need to know that when the time comes, Renee' will be well taken care of, and with their limited finacial means, they need our help to ensure Renee' will have the best possible care when the time comes, and that takes money. So we are humbly yet earnestly asking that you can find it in your hearts to help Renee' & her kids. Your financial help is just a small portion of the burden these family members have in caring for their ill mother.



Thanks for your time & consideration 😌

God's word reminds us to...

Bear one another's burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ. (Galatians 6:2, ESV) and...7 Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver. 8 And God is able to make all grace abound to you, so that having all sufficiency in all things at all times, you may abound in every good work. 9 As it is written, "He has distributed freely, he has given to the poor; his righteousness endures forever." (2 Corinthians 9:7-9, ESV)

Our whole family Thanks you in advance for your consideration & generosity for our sister, loving mom, grandmother, daughter & friend of so many.

May God be glorified & praised in this trial of adversity that has been thrust upon our sister & her family. Amen 🙌 🙏 ♥️📖🎁https://givesendgo.com/GD2CC?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=GD2CC







