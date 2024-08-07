Campaign Image

Supporting Guatemala Dream Center Mission

Goal:

 USD $15,000

Raised:

 USD $5,975

Campaign created by Carla Rudolph

New houses, water filtration systems, chicken coops, wheel chairs,  Bibles, food and prayers are in store for the families we will serve in the small Guatemalan villages in October as our team will be heading down in coorperation with The Guatemalan Dream Center, BeeLine Wheel Chairs and ReviveGuatemala.  Each member of our team, Team Jesus, is paying for their own flights and costs in Guatemala, so this fundraiser is solely to raise money for the projects we plan to do.  We want to be busy when we go, so the more money we raise the more projects we can do!

Go to the highways and byways and compel them to come in so my house will be full. Go and be a blessing!!

Recent Donations
Show:
Douglas Small
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Donated for Carla Rudolph

Jowita
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Linda Somersall
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Ginny Hughes
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Donna
$ 40.00 USD
3 months ago

Wishing you all blessings and prayers and especially to my dear friend Joanne.

Debora Lucas
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Winner Family
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

God Bless!!

John Colbert
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

May God bless all that is done for His glory.

Carol Presley
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Kathy and Glen Geiget
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Proud to call you friends. Thank you for all you do for others. May God bless you.

Ramps Plus
$ 1000.00 USD
4 months ago

God bless you for all you do for God’s less fortunate people.

m alfre
$ 40.00 USD
4 months ago

Kevin and Colleen
$ 800.00 USD
4 months ago

Debbie Fleetwood
$ 300.00 USD
4 months ago

Mikey V
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Grey Roosters
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Thank you

Kristin
$ 250.00 USD
4 months ago

Tammie Allender
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Lots of love & prayers for what you all are doing!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Vern Miranda referred me

Shauna K
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

