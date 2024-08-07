Supporting Guatemala Dream Center Mission

New houses, water filtration systems, chicken coops, wheel chairs, Bibles, food and prayers are in store for the families we will serve in the small Guatemalan villages in October as our team will be heading down in coorperation with The Guatemalan Dream Center, BeeLine Wheel Chairs and ReviveGuatemala. Each member of our team, Team Jesus, is paying for their own flights and costs in Guatemala, so this fundraiser is solely to raise money for the projects we plan to do. We want to be busy when we go, so the more money we raise the more projects we can do!

Go to the highways and byways and compel them to come in so my house will be full. Go and be a blessing!!

