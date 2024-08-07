Supporting Guatemala Dream Center Mission

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $5,975
New houses, water filtration systems, chicken coops, wheel chairs, Bibles, food and prayers are in store for the families we will serve in the small Guatemalan villages in October as our team will be heading down in coorperation with The Guatemalan Dream Center, BeeLine Wheel Chairs and ReviveGuatemala. Each member of our team, Team Jesus, is paying for their own flights and costs in Guatemala, so this fundraiser is solely to raise money for the projects we plan to do. We want to be busy when we go, so the more money we raise the more projects we can do!
Go to the highways and byways and compel them to come in so my house will be full. Go and be a blessing!!
Donated for Carla Rudolph
Wishing you all blessings and prayers and especially to my dear friend Joanne.
God Bless!!
May God bless all that is done for His glory.
Proud to call you friends. Thank you for all you do for others. May God bless you.
God bless you for all you do for God’s less fortunate people.
Thank you
Lots of love & prayers for what you all are doing!!
Vern Miranda referred me
