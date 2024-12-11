Helping the Lightfoots rebuild

Our house burnt down on Tuesday, August 6, 2024.Everyone is safe, but the house is a total loss. (Edit: The main part of the house may be salvageable. We were able to get some of our clothes out of the dressers, which gave their lives valiantly protecting their contents.) My computer, tablet, and Kindle are burnt, everything at one end of the house is gone, everything else is either water or smoke damaged, maybe both.

We'll need a place to stay, as well as someplace to store what we're able to salvage. We'll also need to rebuild and replace what we've lost.

For the past year we've been without house insurance, and have been saving up to be able to purchase it again. We would have been able to do so next month. So this is hitting us extra hard.

https://open.substack.com/pub/jasinikc/p/our-house-burnt-down

https://open.substack.com/pub/jasinikc/p/video-walk-through-of-the-house?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=kihoy

Updates to follow.