Campaign Image

Spark the 21st Century Renaissance ⚡️🌎

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $270

Campaign created by David Fadool

Campaign funds will be received by David Fadool

Spark the 21st Century Renaissance ⚡️🌎

I am fundraising to cover my expenses as I begin a new chapter of my life—creating Restore Forum, a nonprofit foundation which will enlighten, awaken, and elevate citizens of God with biblical tradition, unrealized truths, resources, products, routines and inspiration to counter the declining culture and pervasive negative influences which have impeded us from becoming the highest version of ourselves and realizing the fullness of our potential.


“In all things I gave you an example, that so laboring ye ought to help the weak, and to remember the words of the Lord Jesus, that he himself said, It is more blessed to give than to receive.”

‭‭Acts‬ ‭20‬:‭35‬ ‭ASV

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Trust in the Lord with all your heart…. Proverbs 3:5

Oliver V
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Keep up the great work brother. God bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

OutClass Nutrition
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Dan
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Best of luck to you, David

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo