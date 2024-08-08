**Help the Holden Family Rebuild: A Call to Action**

Mark Holden is our beloved Host of Manager Maker's.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dear Friends and Community,



In times of crisis, we often ask ourselves, “What can I do to help?” Today, Paul and I are reaching out to you with heavy hearts but hopeful spirits as we set up this fund for our dear friends, Mark and Pam Holden, and their family.

On July 1, 2024, tragedy struck the Holden family in a way that no one could have anticipated. Mark, along with three of his sons and a grandson, were on their way to work when their lives were forever changed by a horrific head-on collision. The driver of the other vehicle, believed to have fallen asleep at the wheel, did not survive. The aftermath was nothing short of devastating: vehicles engulfed in flames, family members trapped, and a scene of unimaginable chaos.



Two of Mark’s sons were airlifted in critical condition. Micah, one of the sons, sustained life-threatening injuries: a broken back, severely fractured pelvis, multiple rib fractures, a collapsed lung, and a crushed right ankle. The others, though battered and bruised, were released from the hospital that same day, but the emotional and physical scars will last far longer.



These men are not just sons; they are husbands, fathers, and providers for their families. The impact of this tragedy extends beyond the immediate physical injuries—it has also struck a devastating to the family’s livelihood. Their construction business, which has been their lifeblood, suffered severe losses, with essential equipment destroyed in the crash. The insurance from the at-fault driver will barely scratch the surface of what is needed to rebuild.



As if this were not enough, just weeks before the accident, the Holden family was hit with another . On June 13th, their grandson Manuel, who works in exotic animal transport, was critically injured by a 500-pound Gemsbok. He suffered significant internal injuries, including the loss of a kidney, which forced him and his fiancée, Katy, to postpone their wedding indefinitely.



The Holden family’s needs are overwhelming, from covering mounting medical bills and replacing vital business equipment, to supporting their families during this long and uncertain recovery process. The road ahead is daunting, but with your help, we can lighten their burden.



**This is where you come in.**



Your donation, no matter the size, will make a difference. It will help the Holdens cover immediate expenses, sustain their business, and most importantly, provide a sense of hope and support during this incredibly challenging time. We also ask for your continued prayers as they navigate these uncharted waters.



If you can, please revisit this fund in the coming months. The needs will be ongoing, and your continued support will be invaluable as the family rebuilds their lives and their business.



**Together, we can help the Holdens rise from this tragedy and continue their multi-generational family vision.**



Thank you for your generosity, your prayers, and your commitment to helping this remarkable family.



With love& gratitude,



Valorie & Paul Mitchell

