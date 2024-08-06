Supporting the Barnes Family & Rebekah's Treatment

Rebekah Barnes the third child of David and Crystal Barnes has recently been diagnosed with Scoliosis. Scoliosis is a condition in which a person's spine has an irregular curve. Scoliosis occurs in about 3% of people, most commonly develops between the ages of ten and twenty, and affects females more severely than males (4:1).

After much prayer and consultations with doctors and surgeons the Barnes family decided not to do surgery which only gave the hope of stopping the curvature of the spine from worsening. Rebekah's case was reviewed and accepted at the Scoliosis Care Center of Oklahoma. This center focuses on non-surgical scoliosis treatment for kids and teens. Rebekah's has a current Cobb angle of 49.2 degrees in the Lumbar spine and a curve in the Thoracic spine measuring 36.5 degrees. With Rebekah's compliance to her program the end result could be a Cobb angle of 35 degrees and with diligence and hard work it could be reduced to a range in the high 20's.

Rebekah's treatment consists of intense exercise and therapy for three weeks at the center then being sent home with a fitted brace and medical equipment for home use. She will need to return to the center every three months for one week of treatment until she is done growing which will be 1-2 years from now.

This is the most promising treatment that will give Rebekah the chance at correcting her back as much as possible for the best quality of life. The treatment needs to be done now while Rebekah is still growing. I am starting this campaign for Rebekah's treatment because insurance does not cover this type of therapy. We are asking that if the Lord is leading you to help please consider praying for the best outcome for Rebekah and give as you feel led.