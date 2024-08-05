GIVING HOPE AND DIGNITY TO ORPHANS WORLDWIDE

Every day, an estimated 5,700 children become orphaned around the world because of war, natural disaster, poverty, disease, stigma, and medical need (UNICEF). What happens to these vulnerable children? Some go to live with extended family or friends. Others simply roam the streets, left without the love and security of a family. Still others enter an orphanage or orphan ministry. When this happens, they usually arrive with only the clothes – or rags – on their back.



In 2009, the founders of Dresses for Orphans recognized the need for special unique outfits for these children in need. We wanted to provide a beautiful dress or shirt that each child would be able to call their own. Most importantly, we wanted to communicate to each child that they are loved. That was the basis for the tag that goes on the sleeve of every outfit that says ‘Hearts ‘n Hugs for Kids’ and ‘Jesus Loves Me’.

Now over 75,000 shirts and dresses that Dresses for Orphans volunteers have made are being worn by kids in 47 different countries.

Since the beginning, we have always been able to fill the requests from orphanages for dresses and shirts. However, with the rising prices of the supplies necessary to make the outfits, as well as escalating postage costs, we are extremely concerned about being able to fill the requests of the coming months.

The cost might surprise you, but did you know that it only costs Dresses for Orphans $4.25 to make one shirt or dress for one of these children? Please don’t wait. Prices are rising and we want to provide new dresses and shirts to as many children as possible. Will you give today?

Visit www.dressesfororphans.org to learn more about this ministry to vulnerable kids around the world!

Thank you in advance for considering this request. More importantly, thank you for being you: kind, generous and compassionate. Thank you for living out God’s call in James 1:27 to care for the most vulnerable among us. I’m so grateful for your heart for these kids!



