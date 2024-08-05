I’m Ella! Help me be a Joyful Giver

Hi! My name is Ella. I have SMA! My favorite color is pinkle, which is pink and purple together! My favorite animal is an elephant! I am kind, I like to pick up trash to save animals!

I have SMA which means my legs and arms don’t move, and I can’t take care of myself. I am 13 years old! I want to start Joyful Giver because I want to help people! I like the name JoyFul Giver because God called us to give to people and to be JoyFul while giving! As Hebrews 13:16 says, “do not forget to do good and to share with others, for with such sacrifices God is pleased.”

Joyful Giver will be, with your help, a non-profit organization. The goal is to help people to get things that they need. As an example, If you saw someone who was homeless and you wanted to give them food or clothes but you don’t have the money, you can email us and Joyful Giver can help fulfill that need! Another example is if you know a mom with a baby, but she doesn’t have formula, you can email JoyFul Giver! JoyFul Giver will help fulfill that need! We are fundraising for startup costs, such as filing to be a nonprofit, getting the website up and running, and any extra money will go to the JoyFul Giver fund.

Remember, "Who saves a life, Saves the world “ -Ladybug & Cat Noir: The Movie!



