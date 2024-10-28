Supporting Rinehart family

I'm embarrassed to ask for help. But I have no where else to turn. I've lost my home. My grandmother was murdered. I've been robbed. I was sterilized. My child died. My car was wrecked. My father in-law had a massive stroke and my mother in-law was just diagnosed with cancer. My dog was murdered. My property was wrecked by hurricane Helene.

I used to think you could prepare for almost any emergency. Our recent string of bad luck has broken me mentally and financially. My entire family is dead and I have no where else to turn. I'm currently working one full-time and four part time jobs. My wife has one full time and two part time jobs. A 40 year old man shouldn't have to ask for help but no one should have to be dealing with the following issues.

I was sterilized by doctors. I went in for knee pain and came out unknowingly sterilized. The only treatment is nearly $20,000.

The doctors failed to successfully diagnose a problem with my wife and she was also sterilized. We've spent $70,000 in fertility treatments not covered by insurance. Our only embryo was implanted and died.

Our house was flooded. The insurance company recommended a contractor that stole all of my insurance money. Between the additional damage done and the money stolen we've lost $100,000.

My grandmother was killed by gross medical malpractice. I successfully sued. I invested the money based on a recommendation from a financial advisor and lost it all.

I have to pay the IRS taxes on the money I lost. Taxes owed $10,000.

Medicare wants the money I won to pay for the medical procedures that killed my grandmother. $73,000.

I let a friend drive my car to work and he totaled it. I was never paid by insurance. Total lost $5,000.

My father in-law had a massive stroke and needs nursing home care.

My mother in-law has just been diagnosed with Hodgkin Lymphoma.

My dog was shot by my neighbor.



Hurricane Helene wrecked my property. Total estimated damages $10,000.

The only reason I'm not homeless and have a car is my grandmothers murder. I've had to spend nearly $30,000 fixing problems in her old house.

These issues have caused me to be diagnosed with Melancholic Depression and severe Anhedonia (inability to feel happiness.

I've worked hard, saved money, lived beneath my means, supposedly done the right things and I've watched my entire life come apart. I'm out of financial bullets to keep fighting.

I know times are tough for everyone but any help is desperately needed and greatly appreciated. God bless anyone that can help. If you cannot help financially please consider sharing. If you are religious, please consider adding us to your prayers. God bless everyone.





