Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $6,930
Campaign funds will be received by Kimberly Beck
Please join us in prayer and support for Lilah Beck and her family, as she undergoes the next 9 months of treatment for Chondroblastic Osteosarcoma.
July 26, 2024
"Pray for our sweet Lilah! What we thought was a volleyball injury to her knee has been diagnosed as a malignant tumor (sarcoma) in her tibia bone. But, we know God is able to do exceedingly and abundantly above all that we could ask or think ( Ephesians 3:20) and we know that He will. We need your prayers for a miracle healing and for peace for our family while we are in this valley. We are entrusting our Lilah into His keeping and we need you alongside us to do the same. Keep those prayers coming!" -Kim and Jared
If you are willing to support the Becks during this time, whether monetarily or in prayer, or both, we would encourage you to do so! They will need additional funds for uninsured medical expenses, travel to and from the hospital and medical appointments, etc. over the next 9 months of treatment for Lilah.
Please feel free to get updates on Lilah on Facebook:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/1682259975942332/?mibextid=NSMWBT
Thank you!
Psalm 33:18-22
We are praying with you on this hard journey. May you feel His comfort.
I love you so much Lilah!!! I look forward to seeing you soon!!
Thinking and praying for Lilah and The Beck Family.
Happy Birthday Lilah!
Happy Birthday Lilah! We are praying for you and hope you get to spend some money celebrating you:) Love, The Russells
Happy 16th Birthday!! Hope you are surrounded by lots of love and laughter today.
Praying for Lilah! And your family.
His strength is made perfect In our weakness God bless you with his peace and complete healing in Jesus’ name!
Happy 16 th Birthday Lilah! Hope you can have fun celebrating how far you’ve gotten on this journey, brave and beautiful!
Happy Happy Birthday, Precious Lilah! I pray your day is full of blessings!!
Psalm 23
Jehovah Rapha will heal you daughter of the Lord!
We are family in the Lord we stand by your side in prayer. Giving praise and supplication that God bring healing and revelation in this hard time.
Dear Beck Family, We want you to know that you’re in our hearts and prayers during this difficult time. Watching Lilah face this challenge with such bravery is truly inspiring. May God’s love bring you comfort and peace. You are in our thoughts and prayers. With love,
Praying for Lilah and the Beck family.
Praying for Lilah!
We love you all! Praying for healing ❤️🩹
Praying for Lilah and the Beck Family. But GOD...!
Praying for you all!
August 2nd, 2024
From Kim:
Hi everyone! We went in for the meeting with her oncology team. They spent 2 hours with us and I could not be happier with the level of care Lilah is receiving and the kindness they show towards her and our family. Really blown away.
Lilah has chondroblastic osteosarcoma. Thank God it has not spread anywhere else in her body!! This is amazing news! They want to start chemo next week immediately after they implant the port. She will undergo 6 chemo treatments over 10 weeks, then surgery for removal of tumor and reconstructive surgery on her leg, a few weeks for recovery, then another 12 chemo treatments over 17 weeks. The goal is to be finished up in 9 months or so (by April or May).
This is definitely not how we thought her junior year would go, but she is handling it well, meaning she is deeply annoyed. :) But, she is already planning ahead to possibly graduate early by attending "dad's school" (Calvary Prep Academy), getting her driver's license when she turns 16 this fall, and getting her hands on that handicapped parking placard the doctor promised her. :) She's REALLY stoked on that.
I think the hardest part for Lilah is losing her beautiful curly hair. They said she will start losing it one week after treatment starts, so basically in 2 weeks or so. That's the only part that made me cry during the meeting, but man did she roll her eyes at me when I did. She is tougher than all of us. :)
Please keep us in your prayers. It's a relief to now know what's ahead, but 9 months is a long time. The time frame is not lost on us. This will be a time of rebirth for all of us Becks in a lot of ways, but our God is not new to this and this was not a surprise to Him. We are in His care and keeping and we are feeling steady and at peace. There will be tough days ahead, of course, but also beautiful moments, many blessings and the prayers of all you amazing friends. Please keep praying!
"Consider it pure joy, my brothers and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds, because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything." James 1:2-4
"And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love Him, who have been called according to His purpose." Romans 8:28
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.