Please join us in prayer and support for Lilah Beck and her family, as she undergoes the next 9 months of treatment for Chondroblastic Osteosarcoma.

July 26, 2024

"Pray for our sweet Lilah! What we thought was a volleyball injury to her knee has been diagnosed as a malignant tumor (sarcoma) in her tibia bone. But, we know God is able to do exceedingly and abundantly above all that we could ask or think ( Ephesians 3:20) and we know that He will. We need your prayers for a miracle healing and for peace for our family while we are in this valley. We are entrusting our Lilah into His keeping and we need you alongside us to do the same. Keep those prayers coming!" -Kim and Jared

If you are willing to support the Becks during this time, whether monetarily or in prayer, or both, we would encourage you to do so! They will need additional funds for uninsured medical expenses, travel to and from the hospital and medical appointments, etc. over the next 9 months of treatment for Lilah.

Please feel free to get updates on Lilah on Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1682259975942332/?mibextid=NSMWBT

Psalm 33:18-22