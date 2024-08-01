Trinity Residency Program

Hi everyone!

I’m excited to share a little bit about what the Lord has been doing in my life lately and to ask for your support as I embark on a yearlong ministry residency with my church.

Over the last few years, I’ve felt the Lord pulling on my heart to use the gifts he’s given me to do more than to work a remote 9-5 job. About two years ago, I started more intentionally praying about what the Lord had for me next. I began to look into opportunities in ministry and even did some preliminary interviews, but I wasn’t sure what direction the Lord was pulling me toward and I wasn’t quite ready to let go of my steady, stable job. But the Lord had other plans.

The very same day I was let go from my job due to budget cuts was the last day to apply for Trinity Anglican’s Fellows Program. This program is a year long intensive residency at my church here in Atlanta. I applied for the program and was selected and began at the beginning of June. During this program participants serve actively within a growing, urban church, get intentional exposure to ministry leadership, training and equipping and discern a potential call to ministry. As a Fellow I will also get to be involved in theological education, group mentoring, group coaching and development, individual mentoring, staff participation (Staff meetings, retreats, etc.), spiritual formation and personal growth. I am prayerfully expectant for what the Lord will show me in this next year, and am hoping He will show me the next step in my journey with Him.

I am looking to raise a portion of my salary so that I can have the time and space to discern what the Lord is teaching me, to trust Him more in this season, and to be fully present serving the church

The $25,000 I am hoping to raise has been calculated by starting with the bare minimum salary needed for a single person to live in Atlanta and subtracting the small stipend I am paid by Trinity and the additional income from the coffee shop I work at part-time. I tried to err on the side of less rather than more, and talked to others who have support raised a salary in the past to get their input.

I would love to invite you to join me in the Lord’s mission by supporting me in this new journey both through prayer and financially. I will be sending out a regular newsletter to update you all on how the Lord is working this year, and would love if you’d like to follow along. If you want to know more details, please let me know! I am always happy to talk about it more in depth.