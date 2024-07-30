David Schuck & His Dog Buddy Needs Our Help

Goal:
USD $21,000
Raised:
USD $17,731
Campaign funds will be received by Cynthia Dax
It was a very traumatic time for David over 7 years ago when he lost his family home to the bank during hard times. His parents passed a few years before this happened, which made it even harder to lose the only home he’d ever known.
Everything happened so quickly, abruptly bringing his life to a halt. It was such a shock to deal with on his own. Until he could figure out what to do, he decided to buy a used RV as a temporary place to live with his faithful dog Buddy, who's both blind and deaf. (NOTE: Buddy has been battling cancer over the past 4 years. Doctor's report is he should have died years ago.)
David has always had a big heart, helping others throughout his life when they were in need. When he started out, he was still able to work and help others along the way. Over the years he’s been fighting depression, PTSD, EBV, Fibromyalgia, and has very painful Neuropathy that's caused his feet to swell two to three times their size. It’s uncomfortable and painful for him to walk or wear shoes. He also needs dental work done as soon as possible.
Needless to say the RV is falling apart, even the skylight blew off this past week, which caused part of the roof to cave in, allowing rain to pour inside. There's mold in the walls, and he's battling hornets, mice and rats intruding on his living space. With his health declining and the medical attention needed we would really like to help him find a healthy environment to begin healing, wherever that may be.
Like many others, he never planned to live homeless. It was only temporary until he could get back on his feet again. With winter moving in now we are very concerned for both David and Buddy's safety and well being.
We appreciate the time you took to read about David's urgent situation. With what this world's going through currently, we realize many may be experiencing challenging times as well. We do understand if you're not able to give much. Please know that every little bit helps, plus we also cherish your prayer support and encouraging words. Another way you can help is by sharing this message far and wide to help us reach as many people as possible.
❤️ We believe that by working together we can all help make a difference for David and Buddy with a warm, safe healing place to live before winter sets in. Thanks so much for stopping by, we truly hope and pray that you and your loved ones are staying safe, happy and healthy! ❤️
Best of luck to you always cousin.
Offline Donation - Thank You Jesus!!
Offline Donation - Thank You Jesus!!
Love and Peace from Jesus Christ.
So far we’ve collected $336 from the sale of Vote Jesus shirts and The Vineyard wooden coins. I still have some shirts available and some coins, but wanted to share this update today. May God continue to bring you closer to the goal! Praise Jesus!
Hope this find's you well and on your way to a new and exciting life and journey ✨️ God bless Alway's !
Thinking 🤔 of every little bit help's,may you always be protected in the future, God bless
Hope this helps
Much love to David and Buddy. Look to God for your help.
May God bless, protect and direct you and Buddy
Bless you and your sweet companion and of the angels and guides that are here for you!
Love and blessings
Many blessings are heading your way,prayers to follow. Enjoy your new journey may it be a blessed and spiritual one!
God loves you and your sweet puppy! The Lord make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace. ~Numbers 6:25-26
December 27th, 2024
Dear friends and family,
Here’s our Christmas update.
Thanks to each and every one of your prayers and generous contributions, David and Buddy are now living in their new home for the past week. Yay God!!
The timing was close, but they were finally able to move into their new home just in time to enjoy Christmas with family for the first time in over 7 years. God is so good!!
We were all very concerned about a week before they were able to move as Buddy was hit hard and almost didn't make it. David was afraid that he would have to put Buddy down. Everyone prayed, and God answered our prayers!
Buddy has made a remarkable comeback and is now happily enjoying the attention of a few lady dogs visiting and encouraging him with better days ahead.
Rescuing David and Buddy was a long intense battle for all involved who worked tirelessly. We've all been blessed, over and over again as we did our best to stay out of the way and watch God work on David and Buddy’s behalf. God is so good, His mercies are new every morning!!
The day finally came when David and Buddy were free to leave their old life behind and head for their new home. David was both excited and happy to have his faithful friend Buddy by his side as they traveled over 3 hours with all their worldly goods to their new destination.
About 40 minutes away from his destination, something went wrong with the transmission so he couldn't drive any further.
Thankfully he had AAA to call. A few hours later they arrived at their destination just before midnight with the van towed by AAA.
Since this was such an urgent matter we decided to take out a loan for the entire amount needed until more contributions came in from GiveSendGo. Thankfully with the generous giving that's happened so far, we only have about $5000 left to pay off the loan.
Prayerfully more contributions will come in before the next payment with interest (over $300) comes up in January. If you know anyone who might be able to help pray and/or give financially please feel free to share the GIveSendGo link with them.
With the van breaking down, eventually we will be looking for a smaller economy car that's easy on gas and can be towed behind the RV. If you hear of a good car for a reasonable price sometime next year in or near Grass Valley CA please do let us know.
Much love and appreciation for all who’ve been praying and helped financially to make it possible for David and Buddy to move into their new home just in time for Christmas. You’ve all been amazing, we simply can’t thank you enough.
Also, if you are so inclined, please continue praying as the Holy Spirit leads for continued health and healing for both David and Buddy on every level.
We may not know what the future holds, but we do know Who holds the future! God always takes such good care of us!!
Thanks again and God bless you and your loved ones throughout the coming New Year 2025!
October 18th, 2024
David has been amazed by the lovingkindness of of many kindhearted people who have been reaching out to help him. It's been very encouraging and he's hopeful that in due time he will indeed be rescued, healed and restored..
The rain has started to show up in the past week or so. It's been leaking through the damage in his roof from the storm in September. He’s been busy mopping up the water and trying to put things where they won't get wet.
David continues to explore different housing options, but the most affordable so far has been buying a used RV. We have had to pass up several good deals along the way because we haven’t reached the goal yet.
Nevertheless, we are still believing, hoping and praying that God will bring in more financial help as David and Buddy are not well or able to do this alone.
Please join us with your prayers and help David and Buddy financially if you are able to so they can find a warm, dry and safe home to spend the winter in.
October 13th, 2024
❤️We can’t thank you enough for all the generous prayers and contributions to help David and Buddy. We are a little over a third of the way to the goal. Yay God!!
Your prayers are amazing, God has been sending people bearing gifts to help cheer and encourage David. Here’s a couple of recent examples.
The other day a man driving by was compelled to stop to talk with David. When he found out David had a GiveSendGo he blessed David with a generous contribution. David was amazed and knew it was God who sent him.
Today a man who rides his bike past where David has been staying (and stopped to talk with him a few days ago) brought him an amazing assortment of healthy food and snacks he bought from Whole Foods. David was amazed because of how much he brought to him carrying them on his bike. He knows how far away he is from Whole Foods. He was amazed that a stranger would do something like that. He was very grateful.
David is very concerned about the hurricane victims. He says they need help a lot more than he does. If he has to stay where he is for the winter he says it’s okay as long as they get the help they need.
David has always put others first. He knows we’re all doing the best we can to try to help him before winter sets in. He’s become hopeful since the giving began, we’re praying he stands strong and doesn’t lose hope. He’s encouraged to know people actually care about him. He’s ready for a good change with a fresh start.
Thanks ever so much, please keep praying for David and Buddy, give if you’re able as the Lord leads. God bless each and every one of you! 🥰
10.13.2024
September 22nd, 2024
God bless everyone for your continual prayer support for David and Buddy! 🥰💐🤗
Overall, David appreciates all the prayers going up for him and the fact that he's reunited with his family again. His wounded heart is being healed as we all lift him up in prayer.
Even though his GiveSendGo goal hasn't been met, God is changing his life dramatically. Although he's very tired and has trouble sleeping, he feels better for the first time in a long while, not depressed as much and has hope for his future.
He says no matter what happens, he knows people really care about him and he's so happy to have the love and support of so many who don't even know him. He's amazed that people care so much after being alone for so many years.
🙏 If you aren't able to give anything financially, there's a feature on his GiveSendGo account where you can post your prayer for David and Buddy. It would really bless and encourage him if he could read your heartfelt prayers for him. Just click on the prayer button at the bottom of his Prayer Requests that are posted at the bottom of the page.
https://www.givesendgo.com/GCZFG
September 16th, 2024
THANKS FOR ALL YOUR PRAYERS
God has been working in amazing ways, touching David's heart and with encouragement for him to trust God and to be hopeful for a better future as God promises.
For I know the plans that I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for calamity to give you a future and a hope. Jeremiah 29:11
Please continue praying for David and Buddy, offering words of encouragement and help financially if you are able.
We've been actively searching for an RV and exploring the other options, but have had to pass on some good deals because we don't have enough funds raised yet.
Debra Psalm 91
So Father, we're just praying for David and his blind dog buddy, and we're just lifting them up as we have each week now. Just asking for your blessing to fall upon all of them. And to literally guide them in the way that you want and need.
This is a trialing time, and so we really pray for the healing and restoration of David and his body. This is something that transforms everything. For all of his issues, from his feet to his knees to his legs to his overall health and his body, We just pray a blessing of healing and restoration over the entire body.
We pray a blessing of the resources needed and the gifts needed to be able to move forward, to acquire a new home, to get him off the streets.
So we pray a greater blessing upon this, that this experience through David will lift himself up. And as he nurtures and cares for a blind dog,
May it be reminded that right now most of what he's seeking is the sight in the heart of God, to be able to take that experience he has back into the world, and to help others see God clearly as he's experiencing it now.
So may this time be a full time of restoration and healing of the heart, to lift him up, to empower him in a ministry, to be able to lead others to the glory of Christ. In Christ Jesus' name we pray. Amen.
That was a little unexpected. That was all Holy Spirit.
September 10th, 2024
Thanks Roger, for the generous donation and the beautiful song you shared today! God bless you and your loved ones, stay safe happy and healthy!
September 5th, 2024
UPDATE: GiveSendGo Tech Team
We've heard from several people who have had trouble either loading the site or using the giving button. We apologize if you're running into an issue when attempting to view the campaign. This can happen for various reasons. Here’s a few basic troubleshooting steps you can try to resolve things:
* Clear your browser's cache and cookies and then try accessing the campaign again.
* Try using a different browser (like Chrome, Firefox, or Safari) to see if the campaign appears correctly.
* Disable any browser extensions that might block content, such as ad blockers or security add-ons, which can sometimes interfere with websites.
❤️ Thank you for your understanding and patience as we work on resolving this issue.❤️
September 2nd, 2024
Greetings to all you wonderful people who care enough to help David and Buddy!
From the bottom of his heart, David would like thank everyone for their most generous gifts, encouraging notes and thoughtful prayers. He's encouraged to see how many people truly care about him and want to help get him and Buddy into a clean, warm and safe environment for the winter.
He also wants everyone to know that he has been given the opportunity to get his teeth pulled and dentures made so he doesn't have to suffer anymore dental pain once that's done.
He's holding off on the dental work until he's able to find a new clean home for himself and Buddy so he can rest and heal comfortably after the dental work is done.
He is also concerned about what to do with Buddy while he's getting the dental work done. Buddy depends on David to always be with him and experiences separation anxiety if they are separated. Buddy is 14 years old and has been battling cancer for the last 4 years. The doctors thought Buddy would die the first year he was diagnosed with cancer, but Buddy is hanging in there faithfully with David to help him get through the tough times.
David hopes that you will continue to pray for both Buddy and himself as they travel this healing journey together. Thanks ever so much, we hope you and your loved ones are staying safe, happy and healthy.
Blessings and much love to you and yours!
