David Schuck & His Dog Buddy Needs Our Help

It was a very traumatic time for David over 7 years ago when he lost his family home to the bank during hard times. His parents passed a few years before this happened, which made it even harder to lose the only home he’d ever known.

Everything happened so quickly, abruptly bringing his life to a halt. It was such a shock to deal with on his own. Until he could figure out what to do, he decided to buy a used RV as a temporary place to live with his faithful dog Buddy, who's both blind and deaf. (NOTE: Buddy has been battling cancer over the past 4 years. Doctor's report is he should have died years ago.)



David has always had a big heart, helping others throughout his life when they were in need. When he started out, he was still able to work and help others along the way. Over the years he’s been fighting depression, PTSD, EBV, Fibromyalgia, and has very painful Neuropathy that's caused his feet to swell two to three times their size. It’s uncomfortable and painful for him to walk or wear shoes. He also needs dental work done as soon as possible.

Needless to say the RV is falling apart, even the skylight blew off this past week, which caused part of the roof to cave in, allowing rain to pour inside. There's mold in the walls, and he's battling hornets, mice and rats intruding on his living space. With his health declining and the medical attention needed we would really like to help him find a healthy environment to begin healing, wherever that may be.

Like many others, he never planned to live homeless. It was only temporary until he could get back on his feet again. With winter moving in now we are very concerned for both David and Buddy's safety and well being.

We appreciate the time you took to read about David's urgent situation. With what this world's going through currently, we realize many may be experiencing challenging times as well. We do understand if you're not able to give much. Please know that every little bit helps, plus we also cherish your prayer support and encouraging words. Another way you can help is by sharing this message far and wide to help us reach as many people as possible.

❤️ We believe that by working together we can all help make a difference for David and Buddy with a warm, safe healing place to live before winter sets in. Thanks so much for stopping by, we truly hope and pray that you and your loved ones are staying safe, happy and healthy! ❤️