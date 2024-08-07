Raising the Barre for Natalie

We are thrilled to announce our fundraising initiative in support of our dedicated dancer, Natalie Bruce, as she gears up for an exciting and competitive dance season. With your generous contributions, you'll not only be backing her passion for dance but also making a positive impact in the community. For every $250 raised, Natalie has committed to volunteering one hour of her time at a local food bank, embodying the spirit of giving back and making a difference. Your support will not only help cover the costs associated with competitions, including entry fees, costumes, travel, and accommodation, but will also enable our dancer to give back to the community while pursuing her dreams. By contributing to our fundraiser, you're empowering Natalie to excel on the dance floor and contribute to the well-being of those in need. Your generosity will be felt both on and off the dance stage, and we can't thank you enough for being a part of this journey. Thank you for considering supporting our dancer's competitive season fundraiser!