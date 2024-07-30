Help Anari get a new hip

Anari was born on October 5th 2023 in to a home that didn't want her litter. She was taken in by a friend who fosters dogs. She was adopted by us in January 2024. Since then she has been a blessing to our house. She is loving and cuddly to everyone she meets. We've noticed over the last couple months that she runs funny. Little steps and sometimes after a very active play session that she can't jump onto the couch or bed. We took her into the Vet to get her checked out and X-rays. The doctor informed us that she has sever hip dysplasia in her right hip and her left hip is partial. So we were referred to an orthopedic surgeon to see what we can do to help her. Being that she is so young it would really affect her mental and physical well being if nothing was done or if she was treated with meds. It would just get worse. The surgeon recommended a Total Hip Replacement (THR). This treatment offers the best possibilities for Anari to enjoy a long active life. Typically dogs do not out live the life span of a new hip. The problem is that the cost of a THR is around $11,000. I am starting this page not to pay for the whole amount but to help defer the costs anything will be welcome.