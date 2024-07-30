Supporting Jan and George

Our lovely friend Jan Greig has recently been diagnosed with MND (Motor Neurone Disease).

Motor neurone disease (MND) is the name for a group of diseases. These diseases affect nerves known as motor nerves, or motor neurons.

You may also know Jan as (Seonaid). This fundraiser will help Jan and her husband George with any medical costs not covered by other means and also so they can take a short holiday to the mainland of Australia to see friends (they live in Tassie). Please give what you can to bless Jan and George during this challenging time. Please pray for both Jan and George as well.

Note - you may know Jan by her Pseudonym - 'Seonaid Criosdail' on Facebook :)

Thank you.