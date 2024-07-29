Ywam Mission Trip

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $2,425
Campaign funds will be received by Jasmine Bell
I am so excited for this next step I will be taking this fall to go do a 5 month Discipleship Training School with Youth w a Mission. The first 3 months will be in class in Nashville Tn and the other 2 month will be a mission trip to another country. My school starts October 3rd and I will be heading to our outreach location for 2 months which is still to be determined by our leadership at the end of December. I have worked really hard to earn the lecture portion which is $4500 and now I am raising $3000 for my mission trip. I am asking people to prayfully consider helping me financially to go on my mission trip. I know this will be special time in life and I am so excited to take this step.
Jasmine - So excited for you to start this new adventure! Looking forward to see how God partners with you in your journey!
We are super excited that you have chosen to do a DTS, and excited to do what we can to help send you! We have currently decided to give $100/mo, for a minimum of $500. Blessings to you, and I pray it will be as exciting and life changing as it's been for us and your parents!
Praying for the fire of God to touch your life and the lives of those you minister to!
So excited for you!
Go Jasmine!
God bless you.
Prayers for Gods blessingd
Praying for you
