Ywam Mission Trip

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $2,425

Campaign created by Jasmine Bell

Campaign funds will be received by Jasmine Bell

I am so excited for this next step I will be taking this fall to go do a 5 month Discipleship Training School with Youth w a Mission. The first 3 months will be in class in Nashville Tn and the other 2 month will be a mission trip to another country. My school starts October 3rd and I will be heading to our outreach location for 2 months which is still to be determined by our leadership at the end of December.  I have worked really hard to earn the lecture portion which is $4500 and now I am raising $3000 for my mission trip. I am asking people to prayfully consider helping me financially to go on my mission trip. I know this will be special time in life and I am so excited to take this step. 

Recent Donations
Kristof Kelly Cappoen
$ 100.00 USD
10 days ago

Jasmine - So excited for you to start this new adventure! Looking forward to see how God partners with you in your journey!

Jeff and Misty
$ 100.00 USD
16 days ago

We are super excited that you have chosen to do a DTS, and excited to do what we can to help send you! We have currently decided to give $100/mo, for a minimum of $500. Blessings to you, and I pray it will be as exciting and life changing as it's been for us and your parents!

Kristof Kelly Cappoen
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Jeff and Misty
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Kristof Kelly Cappoen
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Jeff and Misty
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Kristof Kelly Cappoen
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Susie Mayo
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Jeff and Misty
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Michael Bruns
$ 200.00 USD
3 months ago

Corrine Rekrut
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Dustin and Brittany Renz
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for the fire of God to touch your life and the lives of those you minister to!

Janna Carrier
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

So excited for you!

Chris and Megan LeMaster
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Go Jasmine!

Kristof Kelly Cappoen
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Jeff and Misty
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

God bless you.

Terri Kulaga
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Prayers for Gods blessingd

Kenningtons
$ 350.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for you

Kristof Kelly Cappoen
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

