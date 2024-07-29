Mission to Bangkok

Goal:

 USD $6,000

Raised:

 USD $3,000

Campaign created by Patricia Dagle

Campaign funds will be received by Patricia Dagle

Mission to Bangkok

As you may know, I have always been passionate about serving the women who live and work on the streets of Bangkok, Thailand. This calling has led me to join Nightlight International. I will be leaving in mid-January and returning in mid-April. During this time, I will be working on various projects aimed at improving the lives of the local community.

Nightlight's mission includes going to the streets and bars of the red-light district in Bangkok to pursue relationships with women working in the commercial sex industry. The building locations are open regularly for community events, and we actively partner with local agencies to offer resources to women who are trafficked into Thailand from other nations. These efforts are vital in bringing about positive change and uplifting the lives of those in need. However, to make this mission possible, I need to raise $6,000 to cover the costs of travel, rent, and other expenses. A complete breakdown of expenses is available upon request.

This is where I humbly ask for your help. Your generous donation will make a significant impact and allow me to reach out to more people in need.

I am deeply grateful for your consideration and support. Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of many and share the love and hope that our faith brings. If you have any questions or would like more information about the mission, please feel free to contact me.

Thank you once again for your generosity and prayers. May God bless you abundantly.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Trish Dagle

Recent Donations
Show:
Tom and Roberta Watson
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

May God bless you on this trip to serve him.

Gary and Wendy
$ 100.00 USD
14 days ago

Praying for you that you experience God in your midst.

Danna Gomez
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

God be with you.

Kala Price
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Calvary Church
$ 800.00 USD
3 months ago

May God go with you and before you as you leave and serve Him.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Sandy Bewell
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Diane M
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Dana Scruggs
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Stacy
$ 300.00 USD
4 months ago

Pamela Schweitzer
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Prayers are with you always, my friend! God has given you such a unique and special gift and you use it to the fullest in blessing others in need. You are an inspiration to everyone to use our God-given gifts to bless others. Thank you!

Marilyn Mime
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

I wish I could go with you.

David Underwood
$ 500.00 USD
5 months ago

God Speed. Keep spreading the word. Blessed to partner with you in a small way.

Lisa Cannon
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

So proud of all you do!!

Linda B
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

All my love and support go with you Trish

Karly Wymer
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

So happy for you, although I’ll miss you while you are gone!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo