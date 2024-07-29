Mission to Bangkok

As you may know, I have always been passionate about serving the women who live and work on the streets of Bangkok, Thailand. This calling has led me to join Nightlight International. I will be leaving in mid-January and returning in mid-April. During this time, I will be working on various projects aimed at improving the lives of the local community.

Nightlight's mission includes going to the streets and bars of the red-light district in Bangkok to pursue relationships with women working in the commercial sex industry. The building locations are open regularly for community events, and we actively partner with local agencies to offer resources to women who are trafficked into Thailand from other nations. These efforts are vital in bringing about positive change and uplifting the lives of those in need. However, to make this mission possible, I need to raise $6,000 to cover the costs of travel, rent, and other expenses. A complete breakdown of expenses is available upon request.

This is where I humbly ask for your help. Your generous donation will make a significant impact and allow me to reach out to more people in need.

I am deeply grateful for your consideration and support. Together, we can make a lasting difference in the lives of many and share the love and hope that our faith brings. If you have any questions or would like more information about the mission, please feel free to contact me.

Thank you once again for your generosity and prayers. May God bless you abundantly.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Trish Dagle