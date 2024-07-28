Campaign Image

Tiffany and Rylan Cobb's legacy

Goal:

 USD $10,000

Raised:

 USD $4,415

Campaign created by Larry & Sandra Batchelor

Campaign funds will be received by Sandra Batchelor

We have been truly amazed by all the people that have been affected by this tragedy to our family. We have tried to respond to as many people as possible, but the response has been so overwhelming it’s been hard to keep up. Although we are still grieving, we’re aware that we have to find some ways to put joy back in our daily lives for the two kids that survived the accident. Many people have reached out to us and want to do something to help Layken and Kyser with whatever they need. With that in mind, we have decided to set up a “Give Send Go”  account to help with their current and future needs. Your support is truly appreciated.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

You are all in my prayers for now and the future.

Walker Gregory
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for your entire family.

Charlie and Cindy Warner
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

Larry and Sandra…We do not know you…….Kyle Faulk, our son-n-law, Lakewood Landscaping, shared this story with us. All our love and prayers. Charlie and Cindy

Frank and Martha Phillips
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

Continued prayers for you and your family.

Joe and Abbie Strickland
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Prayers for healing for this wonderful family. We love ya'll

Ginger and Win Pratt
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

Our hearts nd prayers are with you and yours

Chris Walworth
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Our thoughts & prayers are with your families and loved ones. Regards, Chris & Janet Walworth

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Keeping your families in my thoughts & prayers

Frank Price
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Remember you are not alone during this time because of being in the body of Christ. 🙏❤️

The Francos
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

We love you guys

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Chris and Angie McClung
$ 250.00 USD
5 months ago

We're so sorry for your loss and hope the healing hands of God provide peace and comfort.

Gene and Janice Lock
$ 250.00 USD
5 months ago

Tiffany and Rylan are now in the gentle hands of God !

Sam Smith
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Go in peace, to rest, and to wait for our Lord.

Ashmin
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

My prayers.

Tim and Victoria Skerritt
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Sharon Green
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Larry & Sandra, you and your family are in my continual thoughts and prayers. I pray God supernaturally carries you all through this and meets you every morning with new mercies. Lamentations 3:23. God bless you.

Nancy Lucas
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Prayers for this family in their recovery and grief.

Jette stewart
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Continued prayers for your family. Sending all my love!

