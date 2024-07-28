Tiffany and Rylan Cobb's legacy

We have been truly amazed by all the people that have been affected by this tragedy to our family. We have tried to respond to as many people as possible, but the response has been so overwhelming it’s been hard to keep up. Although we are still grieving, we’re aware that we have to find some ways to put joy back in our daily lives for the two kids that survived the accident. Many people have reached out to us and want to do something to help Layken and Kyser with whatever they need. With that in mind, we have decided to set up a “Give Send Go” account to help with their current and future needs. Your support is truly appreciated.