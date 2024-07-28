Tiffany and Rylan Cobb's legacy

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $4,415
Campaign funds will be received by Sandra Batchelor
We have been truly amazed by all the people that have been affected by this tragedy to our family. We have tried to respond to as many people as possible, but the response has been so overwhelming it’s been hard to keep up. Although we are still grieving, we’re aware that we have to find some ways to put joy back in our daily lives for the two kids that survived the accident. Many people have reached out to us and want to do something to help Layken and Kyser with whatever they need. With that in mind, we have decided to set up a “Give Send Go” account to help with their current and future needs. Your support is truly appreciated.
You are all in my prayers for now and the future.
Praying for your entire family.
Larry and Sandra…We do not know you…….Kyle Faulk, our son-n-law, Lakewood Landscaping, shared this story with us. All our love and prayers. Charlie and Cindy
Continued prayers for you and your family.
Prayers for healing for this wonderful family. We love ya'll
Our hearts nd prayers are with you and yours
Our thoughts & prayers are with your families and loved ones. Regards, Chris & Janet Walworth
Keeping your families in my thoughts & prayers
Remember you are not alone during this time because of being in the body of Christ. 🙏❤️
We love you guys
We're so sorry for your loss and hope the healing hands of God provide peace and comfort.
Tiffany and Rylan are now in the gentle hands of God !
Go in peace, to rest, and to wait for our Lord.
My prayers.
Larry & Sandra, you and your family are in my continual thoughts and prayers. I pray God supernaturally carries you all through this and meets you every morning with new mercies. Lamentations 3:23. God bless you.
Prayers for this family in their recovery and grief.
Continued prayers for your family. Sending all my love!
