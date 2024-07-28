Poor Clare Nuns Organ Fund

The Congregation of St. Athanasius is raising funds to donate a new digital organ to the Poor Clares, who have sacrificed their lives for the Church. The Poor Clares live an enclosed, hidden life of poverty, sacrifice, and prayer. The Poor Clare Nuns' electric organ died suddenly. Members of our very small community are raising funds to cover the cost of the organ we have already donated to them so that their liturgical life can continue seamlessly. We are grateful for their prayers and sacrifices for us, our local community, and the Church Universal.