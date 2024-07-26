Campaign Image

Please Support My Daughter’s CSF Treatment

 USD $2,000

 USD $516

Campaign created by Celeste Levy

Campaign funds will be received by Holley Levy

My daughter, Holley Levy, is very ill with a CerebroSpinal Fluid leak. She lives on Maui in Hawaii, where there is no medical support for this, because Drs there are not current in their understanding of this complex condition and cannot treat CSF patients. Even at renowned facilities on the mainland, like Stanford, Cedars Sinai, CU’s CSF Center, investigation toward discovery for best treatment is ongoing, resulting in new breakthroughs. Patients suffering for years finally being healed. 

 The miracle that God has provided is a new established UC Health CSF Clinic in Colorado, which we were unaware of…located an hour from my home in Boulder. 

Holley has been selected for treatment by the clinic after their prerequisite preliminary study of her MRIs, history and symptoms. Scheduling is in process for start in March 2025. The next step is verifying her insurance will cover all treatments necessary and setting up the plans for plane fare and costs for her stay while being treated.





Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Prayers, too! I envision her getting all that she needs and regaining health!

Anonymous Giver
$ 161.00 USD
5 months ago

God bless

Starkey Farmstead
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

God loves you both; NO FEAR.

